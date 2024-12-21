Pamela Anderson recently opened up about the challenging balance between her provocative Hollywood image and her role as a mother, revealing the personal struggles she faced at the height of her career.

In the ‘90s, Pamela Anderson became an iconic sex symbol, thanks to unforgettable roles in Baywatch, Barb Wire, and multiple Playboy covers. Her marriage to Tommy Lee added to the drama as the couple faced widespread controversy after their private sex tape was stolen and leaked.

Pamela Anderson On Her Life As A Working Mother

In an interview for Variety’s Actors on Actors series, the 57-year-old shared that she had not fully understood how challenging it was to navigate motherhood while being sexualized in the entertainment industry.

Anderson reflected on her newfound freedom, saying, “My kids are grown. I’m free. Now I can play again,” referring to her sons, Brandon, 28, and Dylan, 26. She added, “I feel like now I have the freedom to focus on things instead of worrying about a relationship or my family.”

In an August cover story for Better Homes & Garden, Pamela Anderson shared that her sons are now old enough to grasp the bigger picture. She noted that over the years, they have learned about aspects of her past, some of which were appropriate for their age and some of which were not.

She said her sons believed she had been taken advantage of in some ways, but they always provided her with strong support and encouragement, demonstrating their boldness and work ethic.

“They look at me and say, ‘Mom, this is your time,’ ” Anderson noted. “They told me, ‘Whatever you’ve created by being you, just keep being you. We’re going to try and find ways for you to keep doing what you love but also sharing it with people in a way where it benefits you too. You can create a life.’ ”

Pamela Anderson Is Not Ashamed Of The Choices She Made

Anderson also believed that the past should not define one’s future. “But looking back, I was always creating characters. And I feel like I know I’ve created a few Halloween costumes,” she continued. “But a lot of the things I went through, I didn’t realize my kids were going through them at the same time.”

She noted that nowadays, “I’m not ashamed of the choices that I made, even though maybe in hindsight I would’ve done things differently. But you need life experience to know that you would’ve done that differently.”

Pamela Anderson’s Elder Son Previously Spoke About The Public Perception Of His Mother

In an interview with Variety published on December 18, Brandon, an actor-turned-producer, reflected on how his mother was once seen in the public eye ahead of the release of her 2023 memoir Love, Pamela and Netflix documentary Pamela, a Love Story. He explained that she was often objectified, with her career primarily framed for the male gaze.

“And for us to see the shift after we laid all the cards out on the table was shocking to me,” he continued. “I knew at that point that there was going to be this great shift in her career, because she was no longer this misunderstood or threatening personality.”

Brandon added, “She wasn’t this sex symbol anymore. She was a human being, and I think people were looking at her in a completely new light. And I feel like that kind of reintroduced her to the world. It feels like everyone’s rooting for her.”

