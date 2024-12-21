Sonic the Hedgehog 3 is finally here, and the speedster’s live-action world just got much more enjoyable. Picking up right where the second film left off, we’ve got Robotnik, Shadow, and a fresh batch of troublemakers (hello, Gerald Robotnik and Keanu Reeves’ Shadow).

This film doesn’t just keep the adrenaline pumping; it dives deep into the video game’s lore, setting the stage for even bigger things. And we knew this was coming, but now, after all the build-up, Metal Sonic has officially made his grand entrance. Get ready, Sonic fans; things are about to get metal.

Metal Sonic Introduced In Post-Credits Scene In Sonic The Hedgehog 3

Sonic the Hedgehog 3 keeps the post-credits scene tradition alive; this time, it’s metal. After Sonic’s wild race with Tails and Knuckles takes him to New York, the blue blur feels like someone’s watching him. Out steps a shiny robotic doppelgänger, and fans instantly know who it is: Metal Sonic!

But wait, it’s not just one of these metallic menaces; soon, an entire army emerges from the shadows, ready to blast Sonic into the following week. When things look bleak, in swoops Amy Rose, hammer in hand, ready to smash the robotic swarm to bits while she saves the day. This won’t be the last we see of Metal Sonic and his army. Sonic the Hedgehog 4 will likely have Team Sonic (and Amy) hunting down who’s behind these creepy clones—it’s time to rev those engines.

What Are Metal Sonic’s Powers?

Metal Sonic is no joke; he’s practically Sonic’s twin but needs a serious upgrade. Not only is he just as fast, but he can out-zoom Sonic with built-in jets. His AI makes him a master strategist, but it also means he’s lacking in the creativity department, which Sonic always has in spades.

But what’s intriguing is that Metal Sonic evolves with every fight, learning from each defeat and coming back more decisive with new weapons and moves. He can blast lasers, create force fields, and even shapeshift. If he scans Sonic’s friends, he’ll copy their abilities, too. A speedy, evolving copying machine? Isn’t it too much to handle?

