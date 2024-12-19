Sonic the Hedgehog 3 marks the third installment of the hit action-comedy animated franchise. Based on the iconic video game series of the same name, the film showcases the titular blue hedgehog going against Shadow the Hedgehog. The character is played by Keanu Reeves. The film is set to arrive in cinemas across the US on December 20th, 2024. Amid the growing post-credits scenes trend, fans must wonder if Sonic 3 also has one. Well, here is everything you need to know about it.

Sonic The Hedgehog 3 Has A Mid-Credits And An End-Credits Scene

Sonic the Hedgehog 3 has more than one but two post-credits scenes. Like the franchise’s first two installments, the new movie includes a mid-credits scene and an end-credits sequence. Hence, you need to sit in the theaters until the very end.

The mid-credits scene follows the pattern from the earlier films and sets up the franchise’s next installment. The sequence is expected to excite Sonic fans as it hints at what is next for the hedgehog and his friends. On the other hand, the end-credits scene ties all the loose ends together and features an unexpected twist that will leave the fans asking for more. These two scenes amp up the surprise factor in Sonic the Hedgehog 3.

*Warning: Sonic the Hedgehog 3 Spoilers Ahead*

Sonic The Hedgehog 3 Post-Credits Scene Has Been Leaked Online

The post-credits scene of Sonic the Hedgehog 3 was leaked online a few days before the film’s release. Read ahead if you want to know what happens in the movie and the end-credits scene.

In the post-credits scene, Sonic is attacked by Metal Sonic, a robot made by Dr. Robotnik to copy his skills. Things get worse when more Metal Sonics show up, and Sonic appears in serious trouble. When all hope seems lost, a pink streak flashes across the screen and smashes several robots with a giant hammer. The hero stands in front of the moon, then takes down the last robot before revealing herself as Amy Rose. The scene ends with Sonic being shocked.

