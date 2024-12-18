Sonic the Hedgehog 3, based on the video game series by Sega, is set to be released in the theatres this Friday. It will clash with Disney’s Mufasa: The Lion King, and biggies like Wicked and Moana 2 are already winning hearts in the cinemas. The people are up for several options this Holiday season. The box office prediction for the upcoming film is here. However, the overseas projections are yet to come. Scroll below for more.

It was announced in February 2022, even before the release of Sonic the Hedgehog 2. It drew inspiration from the video games Sonic Adventure 2 and Shadow the Hedgehog. Keanu Reeves has joined the cast as an antagonist, Shadow the Hedgehog. Ben Schwartz will reprise his role as Sonic, and besides him, Jim Carrey, Colleen O’Shaughnessey, Natasha Rothwell, Shemar Moore, James Marsden, Tika Sumpter, and Idris Elba reprised their roles. Krysten Ritter also joined the cast. In the movie Sonic, Tails and Knuckles ally with Dr Robotnik to new Keanu’s Shadow.

According to Luiz Fernando’s report, Sonic the Hedgehog 3 is expected to top the US box office chart this weekend. The industry predicts it to score higher opening weekend numbers than Mufasa: The Lion King, which will also be released on Friday. The report revealed that the film is expected to earn between $55 million and $60 million in its three-day opening weekend.

Meanwhile, Mufasa: The Lion King is also expecting a solid debut in the US. According to the report, it will earn $47 million to $52 million in its three-day weekend in North America. The Disney flick is also expected to earn $130 million to $140 million in its five-day opening overseas weekend. The film received mixed reviews; however, it is predicted to collect $177 million to $192 million in its global opening.

More about Sonic the Hedgehog 3 –

The official synopsis reads, “At the request of the military organization G.U.N., Sonic, Tails, and Knuckles are tasked with stopping a powerful and mysterious new adversary, Shadow the Hedgehog. Unable to defeat him by themselves, the trio forms an unlikely alliance with Dr. Robotnik in hopes of stopping Shadow and protecting the planet. However, the matter is complicated when Robotnik is reunited with his long-lost grandfather, Gerald Robotnik, who has his own sinister plans.”

Sonic the Hedgehog 3 will be released in the theatres on December 20.

