Brigid Sweetman, the grieving mother of Cathriona White, expressed her outrage after Jim Carrey made a joke about returning to the big screen because “he needed money.”

Brigid Sweetman’s Resentment For Jim Carey

Sweetman, still heartbroken over her daughter’s death, revealed her deep contempt for the actor, refusing to speak kindly of him and stating that her pain over Cathriona’s loss remains overwhelming.

“I have heard what he said about needing the money, and I do not care. If he is broke, I don’t care one bit,” she said. “I have never spoken to him and never want to speak to him. Since Cathriona’s death, it has been the worst years.”

In 2022, Carrey announced he was stepping back from his successful career and retiring from Hollywood. At the time, he mentioned that he would only return to acting if a script, “written in gold ink,” was presented to him. However, just a few months later, he agreed to return to the Sonic franchise to reprise his role as Dr. Robotnik.

Sweetman moved back to Ireland the same year with her husband, Brian, purchasing a home in Doon, County Limerick, after living in Clacton-on-Sea, Essex, but her husband passed away shortly after the move.

Jim Carey and Cathriona White’s tumultuous Relationship

The duo’s on-off romance began in 2012 when White was 27 and Carey was 50. White, a celebrity make-up artist, had a turbulent three-year relationship with the actor before she took her own life nine years ago.

She passed away on September 28, 2015, at the age of 30, from an overdose of prescription pills at her Los Angeles home. In October, Carrey served as pallbearer at White’s funeral.

After her death, a bitter feud erupted between Carrey and White’s family in Ireland, who accused him of being abusive, introducing her to drugs, and giving her an STD. At the time, Carrey was embroiled in a bitter lawsuit with Sweetman and White’s estranged husband, Mark Burton, who held him responsible for her death.

Sweetman filed a wrongful death lawsuit in the US under the Drug Dealer Liability Act, accusing Carrey of using his wealth and celebrity status to acquire prescription drugs under a false name and enabling White’s access to them. The charges against the actor were later dismissed.

