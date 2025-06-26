Maa, starring Kajol in the lead role, is hitting theatres tomorrow (June 27), and everyone is hoping for a strong box office comeback for the veteran actress. With Housefull 5 and Sitaare Zameen Par attracting footfalls, it won’t be easy for the film to make its own space. Still, it has things working in its favor that might help in bagging a decent collection on day 1 in India. Keep reading for a detailed prediction report!

The horror genre is in top form

Directed by Vishal Furia, the Hindi horror film brings back Kajol on the big screen after three years. Last time, she was seen in Salaam Venky, which failed miserably. This time, the veteran Bollywood actress is eagerly looking for a successful comeback with the genre, which is in top form.

Trailer and Shaitaan’s success help the film

Coming to the promotional material, the trailer of Maa received a positive response from viewers and did a job of raising curiosity and excitement. It promised us a good Bollywood horror film and managed to build interest. Also, since it’s part of the Shaitaan universe, it benefits from Shaitaan’s halo effect.

Failed to push the buzz to the next level

As we can see, things are working in the film’s favor, but the makers could have raised the buzz by releasing more exciting promos. After the trailer release, it failed to push the momentum ahead. On the contrary, there has been a dip in the buzz. Also, it’s a non-holiday release, so it doesn’t have the extra edge of seeing an obvious boost throughout the day.

Maa day 1 box office prediction

On the whole, with a decent buzz and awareness, Maa is aiming for a day 1 collection of 4.50-6.50 crore net at the Indian box office. Since it’s not a front-loaded affair or a big film, this start will be considered decent, and depending on word-of-mouth, the predicted range might slightly change.

Might beat Shahid Kapoor’s Deva

With 4.50-6.50 crores, the Kajol starrer has a shot at the 10th biggest Bollywood opening in 2025. For those who don’t know, Shahid Kapoor’s Deva is in the 10th position with 5.78 crores. Kajol’s film might surpass it tomorrow.

Take a look at the top 10 Bollywood openers of 2025:

Chhaava – 33.10 crores Sikandar – 30.06 crores Housefull 5 – 24.35 crores Raid 2 – 19.71 crores Sky Force – 15.30 crores Sitaare Zameen Par – 10.70 crores Jaat – 9.62 crores Kesari Chapter 2 – 7.84 crores Bhool Chuk Maaf – 7.20 crores Deva – 5.78 crores

