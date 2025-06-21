The countdown has begun as Maa is heading for its arrival in cinemas on June 27, 2025. Despite big fishes in the pond like Sitaare Zameen Par and Housefull 5, it is still enjoying a massive buzz. The mythological-horror drama is set to make at least 605% higher opening than Kajol’s last solo theatrical release. Scroll below for a detailed report on day 1 potential at the box office.

Maa Box Office Day 1 Prediction

The trailer has received a highly favorable response, leaving viewers on the edge of their seats. Vishal Furia’s directorial will be facing a direct box office clash with Sonakshi Sinha and Paresh Rawal’s supernatural thriller, Nikita Roy. It will also have to make its way out amid the presence of Sitaare Zameen Par and Housefull 5.

Considering all the factors, Maa could open between 6-8 crores at the Indian box office.

Maa vs Kajol’s last solo theatrical release

Kajol last headlined the comedy-drama Helicopter Eela in 2018. It made an opening of only 85 lakhs and ended its lifetime journey, minting only 5 crores. It was declared a flop.

In comparison, Maa could make at least 605% higher opening even if it earns 6 crores on day 1. It would indeed be a huge milestone for the actress, who’s making her debut in the horror genre.

Huge surge in BookMyShow Interests

The likes on BookMyShow are increasing by the day as the release date is approaching. As per the live data, around 29.6K cine-goers have shown their interests in Vishal Furia’s directorial.

Interestingly, Nikita Roy is also giving good competition with 26.2K interests so far on the online movie ticket booking platform.

More about Maa

The mythological horror drama will take forward Ajay Devgn’s Shaitaan franchise. It also features Ronit Bose Roy, Indranil Sengupta, Jitin Gulati, Gopal Singh, Suryasikha Das, Yaani Bharadwaj, Rupakatha Chakraborty and Kherin Sharma in pivotal roles.

Maa is produced by Ajay Devgn Films and Jio Studios and will be released in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu and Bengali language.

