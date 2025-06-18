Kajol is making her debut in the horror genre with Maa. The supernatural thriller will take forward Ajay Devgn’s Shaitaan universe. The pre-release hype is massive, and it could very well dominate Nikita Roy in their box office clash on the opening day. Scroll below for a detailed day 1 prediction!

The official trailer of Vishal Furia’s directorial opened to highly positive reviews. Bollywood buffs are hoping Maa to be the next big surprise at the Hindi box office. As far as the BookMyShow interests are concerned, around 18.8K users have shown their interest in the mythological horror drama.

Maa is releasing in a box office clash with Nikita Roy. The trailer of Paresh Rawal and Sonakshi Sinha‘s supernatural thriller opened to mixed reviews last week.

Nikita Roy has registered BMS interests of 11K as per the live data on the ticket-booking platform. This means Kajol starrer is leading by 76% higher interests.

As the release date approaches, it is to be seen whether the tables turn. But so far, it looks like Maa will dominate the ticket screens in this box office clash.

The mythological horror film will be released in theatres worldwide on June 27, 2025. Apart from a direct clash with Nikita Roy, it will also compete against Housefull 5 and Sitaare Zameen Par at the ticket windows.

It is reportedly a part of the Shaitaan universe, and R Madhavan may make a special cameo in the film.

The supporting cast features Ronit Roy, Indraneil Sengupta, Jitin Gulati, Gopal Singh, Suryasikha Das, Yaani Bharadwaj, Rupakatha Chakraborty, and Kherin Sharma.

Maa will be released in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu and Bengali.

