Housefull 5 now has limited time to mint moolah at the box office. The screens will get congested with the arrival of Aamir Khan’s Sitaare Zameen Par on June 20, 2025. Producers pulled off a smart strategy and made tickets available at discounted prices on the second Tuesday. Scroll below for the day 12 collections!

How much did Housefull 5 earn on day 12 in India?

The second week started on a decent note as Tarun Mansukhani’s directorial added 3.80 crores to the kitty on Monday. Thanks to the discounted Tuesday, the box office collections witnessed a 16% rise. As per the official figures, Housefull 5 earned 4.40 crores on day 12.

The net box office collections in India land at 170.89 crores, which is about 201.65 crores in gross earnings. Today, it will inch closer to the 175 crore mark and aim at beating the lifetime earnings of Raid 2 (177.83 crores). With that, Housefull 5 will become the second highest-grossing film of 2025 after Chhaava.

Take a look at the Housefull 5 box office breakdown below:

Week 1: 133.58 crores

Day 8: 6.60 crores

Day 9: 10.21 crores

Day 10: 12.30 crores

Day 11: 3.80 crores

Day 12: 4.40 crores

Total: 170.89 crores

What is Housefull 5 budget?

As per multiple reports, Housefull 5 is made at an estimated cost of 225 crores. The budget was much higher earlier, but due to the star cast and other last-minute changes, the producers were able to bring it down.

In 12 days, Akshay Kumar starrer has been able to recover 76% of its budget. It will face competition from Sitaare Zameen Par starting Friday, which will make the box office journey challenging. But the ‘success’ tag is inevitable. However, in order to gain the ‘hit’ verdict, the comedy thriller must accumulate 550 crores, which looks out of reach.

Housefull 5 Box Office Summary

Budget: 225 crores

India net collection: 170.89 crores

India gross collection: 201.65 crores

Budget Recovery: 76%

