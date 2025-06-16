Aamir Khan’s Sitaare Zameen Par is growing bigger every single day. Earlier, the film was reported to arrive on limited screens, but now it has grown by almost doubled, with the actor making sure that the film hits almost 3000 screens! This would be clearly mean better numbers at the box office as well.

Will Aamir Khan Challenge The Best?

The advance bookings for the film will commence once it is passed by the Censor Board. While the film awaits the censor approval, it has left us wondering whether Aamir Khan would challenge some of the top advance bookings at the box office.

Sitaare Zameen Par Box Office Day 1 Advance Booking Target!

Sitaare Zameen Par has a target to enter the top 5 advance bookings of 2025 for Bollywood films at the box office. To enter the top 5, it needs a minimum advance booking of 3.82 crore, surpassing Sky Force!

Will Aamir Khan Beat Salman Khan?

However, to challenge his competitor, Salman Khan, Aamir Khan needs to dethrone Sikandar as the second-best advance booking of 2025. To beat Sikandar, Aamir Khan’s film needs to earn 10.09 crore with its advance booking for the opening day!

Check out the top 5 advance bookings of 2025 in Bollywood.

Chhaava: 13.85 crore Sikandar: 10.09 crore Housefull 5: 8.02 crore Raid 2: 6.52 crore Sky Force: 3.82 crore

Impossible To Beat The Top Spot!

While Sitaare Zameen Par might push it too hard to beat Salman Khan’s Sikandar, Vicky Kaushal’s Chhaava, with an advance booking of 13.85 crore, is most likely to stay untouched since the film had a phenomenal and unmatched buzz before its release. If Aamir Khan manages to dethrone Vicky Kaushal, it might be a historic start for him and his Sitaare!

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

