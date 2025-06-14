Next Friday, the much-awaited comeback film of Aamir Khan, Sitaare Zameen Par, will arrive in theatres. Last time, the actor was seen in Laal Singh Chaddha, and everyone knows how badly that film tanked at the Indian box office. So, with the latest release, the Bollywood veteran hopes for a bounce back. However, as far as day 1 collection is concerned, things aren’t looking good for him. Keep reading for a detailed report!

Aamir Khan’s crowd pull has decreased

Yes, Aamir is one of Bollywood’s biggest superstars, and his position isn’t going to be affected by the outcome of his films. However, it is also worth mentioning that films like Thugs of Hindostan and Laal Singh Chaddha have significantly impacted his pull. There’s no excitement for his movies anymore, which could be clearly sensed on the ground.

Low buzz for Sitaare Zameen Par

His upcoming film, Sitaare Zameen Par, promises to be a family entertainer packed with laughter and emotions. It isn’t a front-loaded affair and is entirely dependent on word-of-mouth. If the film is good, it will undoubtedly attract the audience in the long run, but things aren’t looking good for day 1.

No entry in the top 5 Bollywood openers of 2025 at the Indian box office

With the low buzz, Sitaare Zameen Par is looking to register a start much lower than 10 crore net at the Indian box office. This will be an underwhelming start, and it puts the film far away from the top 5 Bollywood openers of 2025. To enter the list, it must surpass Sky Force’s 15.30 crores, which looks impossible.

Since Aamir Khan is returning three years after the debacle of Laal Singh Chaddha, expectations were high from his comeback film. Unfortunately, his next is struggling to register even a double-digit start.

Take a look at the top 5 Bollywood openers of 2025 at the Indian box office (net collection):

Chhaava – 33.10 crores Sikandar – 30.06 crores Housefull 5 – 24.35 crores Raid 2 – 19.71 crores Sky Force – 15.30 crores

