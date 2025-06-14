Tovino Thomas has turned the tables after the losing affair Identity. The Malayalam action drama Narivetta has minted much higher than its estimated budget of 10 crores. Check out the latest box office collections after 22 days.

How much has Narivetta earned in India?

As per Sacnilk, Narivetta earned only 10 lakhs on day 22. It witnessed its biggest fall since its release on May 23, 2025. There was a 37% drop in box office collections compared to 16 lakhs earned on the third Thursday.

The overall collections in India come to 17.75 crore net, which is about 20.94 crores in gross earnings. It will conclude its theatrical run under the 20 crore mark.

Take a look at the Narivetta box office breakdown below:

Week 1: 9.90 crores

Week 2: 5.19 crores

Week 3: 2.56 crores

Day 22: 10 lakhs

Total: 17.75 crores

Narivetta Budget & Profits

As mentioned earlier, Anuraj Manohar‘s directorial is made on a reported budget of 10 crores. It has made a return on investment of 7.75 crores so far. When converted into ROI, the profit percentage comes to 77.5%.

Narivetta is a success but will gain the ‘hit’ verdict if it earns double its investment, i.e., 20 crores.

72% higher than Tovino Thomas’ last release

Tovino Thomas was last seen in theatres in Identity. The Malayalam action thriller had minted 10.29 crores in its lifetime and was declared a losing affair at the box office as it could not recover its estimated budget of 12 crores.

In comparison, Narivetta has already accumulated 72% higher collections in 22 days.

Narivetta Box Office Summary

Budget: 10 crores

India net collection: 17.75 crores

India gross collection: 20.94 crores

ROI: 77.5%

Overseas collection: 10.15 crores

Worldwide collection: 31.09 crores

Verdict: Plus

