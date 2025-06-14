Housefull 5 is all set to enjoy the second weekend at the Indian box office. The journey has kickstarted on a decent note, witnessing a slight drop on the second Friday. Akshay Kumar starrer has emerged as the third highest-grossing Bollywood film of 2025, surpassing Sky Force. Scroll below for day 8 collections!

It was a regular working Friday, but the occupancies improved during the latter half of the day. Tarun Mansukhani’s directorial started with admissions of only 5.51% during the morning shows, which improved to 12.73% during the afternoon and further to 16.85% during the night shows.

As per the official figures, Housefull 5 earned 6.60 crores on day 8. It saw drop of only 13% compared to 7.50 crores earned on Thursday. The overall box office collections in India stand at 140.18 crore net, which is about 165.41 crores in gross earnings.

Take a look at the Housefull 5 box office breakdown below:

Week 1: 133.58 crores

Day 8: 6.60 crores

Total: 140.18 crores

Housefull 5 is now the #3 Bollywood grosser of 2025

Akshay Kumar has found his highest-grossing film of 2025 as Housefull 5 has axed the lifetime collections of Sky Force. It is now the #3 Bollywood grosser this year and is only behind Chhaava (615.39 crores) and Raid 2 (177.83 crores).

Check out the top 10 highest-grossing Bollywood films of 2025 below:

Chhaava – 615.39 crores Raid 2 – 177.83 crores* Housefull 5 – 140.18 crores* Sky Force – 134.93 crores Sikandar – 129.95 crores Kesari Chapter 2 – 94.38 crores* Jaat – 90.34 crores Bhool Chuk Maaf – 71.17 crores The Diplomat – 40.73 crores Sanam Teri Kasam Re-Release – 35.55 crore

Housefull 5 Box Office Summary

Budget: 225 crores

India net collection: 140.18 crores

India gross collection: 165.41 crores

Budget Recovery: 62%

*theatrical run yet to conclude.

