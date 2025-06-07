Akshay Kumar led Housefull 5 has passed the opening day test with flying colors. It opened on the predicted lines despite the mixed word-of-mouth. The ticket sales on Saturday have been impressive so far. The comedy thriller has also witnessed a surge in morning occupancy. Scroll below for day 2 box office trends!

Housefull 5 Day 2 Morning Occupancy

The advance booking was strong, which helped Tarun Mansukhani’s directorial make a decent start at the ticket windows. On day 1, it witnessed a morning occupancy of 13.62%. Thanks to the Saturday boost, there’s been a slight improvement, with 15.40% occupancy during the morning shows on day 2.

Housefull 5 vs Sikandar Morning Occupancy

Sikandar had also opened to highly polarised reviews, which impacted the footfalls. On day 2, Salman Khan starrer had registered a morning occupancy of 8.38%. In comparison, Housefull 5 is enjoying 84% higher admits.

It is also showing better trends than Kesari Chapter 2 (11.68%), Raid 2 (7.13%) and Jaat (5.44%).

Housefull 5 vs Chhaava

Akshay Kumar starrer remained behind Vicky Kaushal’s Chhaava on the opening day. Even on Saturday, it could not surpass the historical action film, which had clocked morning occupancy of 33%.

Check out the top morning occupancies on day 2 in Bollywood (2025):

Chhaava: 33% Sky Force: 23.52% Housefull 5: 15.40% Kesari Chapter 2: 11.68% Bhool Chuk Maaf: 10.46% Loveyapa: 10.09% Badass Ravi Kumar: 9.38% Sikandar: 8.38% Raid 2: 7.13% The Diplomat: 7.08%

Surging Ticket Sales

Housefull 5 has sold 1.17 lakh tickets until 2 PM today, including both formats—Housefull 5A and Housefull 5B. The signs are positive despite the mixed word-of-mouth, and the comedy thriller may cross the 30 crore mark today!

Needless to say, Akshay Kumar’s film is now the #1 choice of the audience. It is giving Raid 2, Kesari Chapter 2, and Bhool Chuk Maaf, among others, a run for their money at the ticket windows.

