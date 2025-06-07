Thug Life faced a brutal drop on its second day. After an underwhelming start, combined with poor word-of-mouth, the crash was on the cards on Friday, but no one thought the magnum opus would go down by over 50%. Yes, you read that right! The biggie has dropped by more than 50%, and it very much seals the fate at the Indian box office. Shockingly, the fall is much higher than the disaster, Indian 2. Keep reading for a detailed collection report of day 2!

Registers an underwhelming start

Released amid high expectations, the Tamil action thriller failed to reach the desired heights on the opening day. With underwhelming advance booking and negative audience feedback, it failed to reach its full potential and ended up earning just 15.50 crores on day 1. This was much lower than Kamal’s previous releases, like Indian 2 and Vikram.

How much did Thug Life earn at the Indian box office on day 2?

Expectedly, pre-sales were much lower than expectations for Friday, and even through walk-ins, there wasn’t a big turnout. As a result, Thug Life earned just 7.50 crores on day 2, as per Sacnilk. Compared to the opening day of 15.50 crores, the film dropped by 51.61% yesterday. Overall, the 2-day collection stands at 23 crore net at the Indian box office. Including taxes, it equals 27.14 crore gross.

Faces a much bigger drop than Indian 2

Kamal Haasan’s last theatrical release, Indian 2, was a colossal disaster, but it faced a much lower drop on its second day. It opened at 25.60 crores, and on day 2, it earned 18.20 crores. If a comparison is made, the film faced a drop of just 28.90% from its opening day.

Tough times ahead!

As we can see, even before the weekend ends, Thug Life is showing alarming signs. Today and tomorrow, there will be some growth, but it won’t cause any turnaround. Monday onwards, the film might leave everyone stunned by witnessing one of the biggest weekday crashes ever in recent times.

