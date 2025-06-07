Tom Cruise starrer Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning has surpassed the domestic haul of Mission: Impossible III in less than 15 days at the North American box office. It has collected $134 million-plus domestically and maintained its #2 rank in its second week. Keep scrolling for the deets.

Mission: Impossible 8 is the last installment in this franchise, and it is ending with it. The film has received positive reviews and favorable ratings on the Rotten Tomatoes site. The critics gave it a strong 79%, calling it epic in scale, runtime, and ambition. It also serves as a heartfelt farewell to Ethan Hunt, pulling off the mission with the franchise’s signature flair for the impossible.

How much has Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning earned in North America so far?

Mission: Impossible—The Final Reckoning, starring Tom Cruise in the iconic role of Ethan Hunt, collected a strong $2.4 million on its second Thursday, day 14, at the box office in North America. The film dropped by -44.2% from last Thursday and has also held on to its #2 rank in the domestic box office chart. It might lose it this week as Ballerina has hit the screens and might snatch the second rank away.

It has registered the 13th biggest 2nd Thursday of all time for Memorial Day releases. Based on Box Office Mojo‘s data, Mission: Impossible 8 has hit the $134.21 million cume in North America [USA + Canada]. With that, it has achieved an interesting feat in the franchise.

Surpasses Mission: Impossible III as the 7th highest-grossing film in the franchise

The JJ Abrams-directed film was the seventh highest-grossing installment in the MI franchise, which has now been beaten by MI 8. For the uninitiated, Mission: Impossible III collected $134.03 million at the domestic box office in its lifetime. Mission: Impossible 8 has surpassed that with its $134.2 million cume in less than 15 days. It is now the seventh highest-grossing Mission: Impossible movie in North America.

Take a look at the performance of Mission: Impossible films at the North American box office (highest to lowest):

Mission: Impossible – Fallout – $220.15 million Mission: Impossible II – $215.40 million Mission: Impossible – Ghost Protocol – $209.39 million Mission: Impossible – Rogue Nation – $195.04 million Mission: Impossible – $180.98 million Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One – $172.64 million Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning – $134.2 million (14 days) Mission: Impossible III – $134.03 million

Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning was released on May 23.

Worldwide Collection Breakdown

North America – $134.2 million

Overseas – $257.6 million

Worldwide Total – $391.85 million

