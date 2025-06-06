The Ana De Armas starrer action thriller film, Ballerina which also happens to be an integral spin-off of the John Wick franchise has released at the North American box office on June 6, 2025. The verdict of the preview screenings have been coming out now. The movie held its Wednesday fan screenings which began at 7 pm and the Thursday show timings that began on 6 pm.

Ballerina Box Office Performance Through The Preview Screenings

According to a news report in the Deadline, Ballerina has reportedly earned between $3.5 million and $4 million with its preview screenings. It is expected that the female solo action film at least manages to amass $30 million with its opening. It is further expected to rank second at the box office hierarchy behind the third weekend of Lilo & Stitch which is looking to mint around $35 million.

Ballerina Is Lagging Behind These Two John Wick Movies

The Ana De Armas starrer’s preview collections have surpassed that of John Wick 2 by 59% wherein the 2017 release had minted $2.2 million with its preview collection. It is also expected to topple the opening weekend of Furiosa which was around $26.3 million. However, Ballerina failed to beat the preview collections of two popular John Wick franchise films. We are talking about the 2019 film, John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum which minted $5.9 million with its preview collection. While, the 2023 film, John Wick: Chapter 4 also garnered $8.9 million which also turned out to be the highest preview collection for any film from the John Wick franchise.

About The Film

Talking about Ballerina, the film has been directed by Len Wiseman. The film has a cameo appearance by Keanu Reeves who reprises his role as the legendary assassin, John Wick. It furthermore stars Anjelica Huston, Gabriel Byrne and Lance Reddick in the lead roles.

