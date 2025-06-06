Lilo & Stitch continues its glorious run at ticket windows. After registering a historic start over the opening weekend, it hasn’t lost the momentum and managed to amass a winning total in 13 days. Considering its strong run, the film has a golden opportunity to surpass Tom Cruise‘s Top Gun: Maverick in returns at the North American box office, as it needs another $120 million+ to reach the target. Keep reading for a detailed collection report!

How much did Lilo & Stitch earn at the North American box office in 13 days?

As reported yesterday, Disney’s magnum opus saw a massive jump on its second Tuesday (day 12) due to the discounted ticket rates and earned a solid $8.5 million. After this jump, the drop was on the cards on Wednesday, but still, it managed an excellent hold. On the second Wednesday, it scored $5.4 million, which is a slight jump from Monday’s $5.3 million.

With such a firm grip at ticket windows, Lilo & Stitch has smashed $298.1 million at the North American box office in 13 days, as per Box Office Mojo. From here, the film will comfortably chase the $400 million milestone and go further.

Puts Top Gun: Maverick’s returns in danger!

Tom Cruise’s Top Gun: Maverick was also released during the Memorial Day weekend and emerged as a massive blockbuster in 2022. It ended the run at $718.7 million. Compared to the reported budget of $170 million, the film enjoyed 322.76% returns (ROI) at the North American box office.

The reported budget for Lilo & Stitch is $100 million. Against this cost, the film has earned $298.1 million and made 198.1% returns so far. To beat Top Gun: Maverick, it needs to make 323% returns, and that’s possible with a total of $423 million. So, Disney’s biggie needs $124.9 million more to cross Maverick, which is very much achievable.

Beating a blockbuster like Top Gun: Maverick in domestic returns will be a big thing, and it’ll be interesting to see how quickly Disney’s live-action animated film achieves the feat.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates and stories!

Must Read: Thug Life Box Office Collection Day 1: Fails To Beat Retro’s 19.25 Crores, Registers 4th Biggest Opening For Kollywood In 2025!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News