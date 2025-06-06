Kesari Chapter 2 Box Office Day 50: Akshay Kumar's Film Is Still Earning!

Akshay Kumar’s Kesari Chapter 2 cemented its position at the box office, and it has been 50 days, but the film refuses to give up even after 50 days. It is still churning out numbers despite a barrage of new releases. However, the courtroom drama continues to leave its impact on the audience.

Akshay Kumar Nailing Records

Akshay Kumar has nailed many great achievements at the box office with the 50-day run. The film, helmed by Karan S Tyagi, is based on the Jallianwala Bagh massacre and arrived in the theaters on April 18, registering a good opening of 7.84 crore, followed by a weekend collection of 29.62 crore.

Kesari Chapter 2 Box Office Day 49

On the 49th day, Thursday, June 5, the film earned 3 lakh at the box office. And it is expected to grow again over the upcoming weekend, despite Akshay Kumar’s Housefull 5 also running in the theaters!

Three Major Records Nailed

Akshay Kumar has nailed three major records for his courtroom drama, which is standing close to the 100 crore mark!

5th Highest Grossing Hindi Film Of 2025

Kesari Chapter 2 is the fifth highest-grossing Hindi film of 2025, and it surpassed Sunny Deol’s Jaat in claiming the spot and securing a position in the top 5.

3rd Best Ticket Sales For Akshay Kumar On BMS

The courtroom drama, also starring R Madhavan and Ananya Panday, has registered the third-best ticket sales for an Akshay Kumar film on BMS. It registered ticket sales of 1.75 million on BookMyShow.

Akshay Kumar’s 1000 Crore Streak Post-COVID

Akshay Kumar has hit the 1000 crore streak post-COVID (including his extended appearance in Cop Universe films), with Kesari Chapter 2 leading the way to become his third highest-grossing film post-COVID.

Kesari Chapter 2 Box Office Summary

Here is the box office summary of the courtroom drama at the box office after 49 days.

India net: 94.26 crore

India gross: 111.22 crore

Overseas gross: 34.25 crore

Worldwide gross: 145.27 crore

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

