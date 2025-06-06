After weeks of anticipation, Housefull 5 has finally arrived on the big screen. Featuring Akshay Kumar, Riteish Deshmukh, Abhishek Bachchan, and others, the comedy magnum opus is the first of its kind of experience with two different versions being screened in theatres, including different endings. With the buzz on the ground, the film is all set to register the highest ever day 1 collection at the Indian box office for the franchise.

The brand of Housefull will help the film

The biggest plus for the latest comedy thriller is that it has the padding of the highly popular comedy franchise. Over the years, we have seen the Housefull brand getting bigger and bigger. And this time, with franchise films in great demand, the magnum opus is in a comfortable position to surpass all previous Housefull films, at least on the opening day.

Housefull 5 to clock 20 crore+ on day 1 at the Indian box office

While walk-ins are expected to be strong, especially in B and C centres, the advance booking also ended on a solid note by witnessing a sale of over 2.50 lakh tickets. Considering this trend and the goodwill of the Housefull brand, the day 1 collection might easily come around 24 crore net at the Indian box office. The actual number might go even higher, but 24 crores looks guaranteed for Housefull 5.

Ready to defeat Housefull 4 and register the biggest opening for the franchise

With an assumed start of 24 crores, Housefull 5 is ready to clock the biggest opening ever for Housefull. For those who aren’t aware, the franchise’s biggest opening day record belongs to Housefull 4. Released in 2019, Housefull 4 opened at 19.08 crores. If we compare this to the expected start of the fifth installment, there will be a 25.78% or 26% jump.

Take a look at the day 1 collection of the Housefull films at the Indian box office (net collection):

Housefull (2010) – 10 crores

Housefull 2 (2012) – 14 crores

Housefull 3 (2016) – 15.21 crores

Housefull 4 (2019) – 19.08 crores

