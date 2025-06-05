Soori and Aishwarya Lekshmi have struck a gold! Their Tamil action drama, Maaman, is a super hit at the Indian box office. It is close to completing three weeks in theatres and has maintained a good hold. Prasanth Pandiyaraj’s directorial is inches away from becoming the most profitable Tamil film of 2025. Scroll below for day 20 updates!

How much has Maaman earned at the Indian box office?

Released on May 16, 2025, the Soori starrer opened to mixed reviews but managed to overpower the negative word-of-mouth. On day 20, Maaman earned 39 lakhs, as per Sacnilk. It witnessed another 25% drop compared to 52 lakhs earned on the previous day.

The overall earnings in India have concluded at 36.90 crore net in India. Including taxes, the gross collections stand at 43.54 crores after 20 days. Maaman is currently the 8th highest-grossing Kollywood film of 2025. It is chasing the lifetime collections of Veera Dheera Sooran (66.39 crores) to steal the 7th spot.

Is Maaman a hit?

Maaman is made on a budget of only 10 crores. It has raked in returns of 26.90 crores already. When converted into profit percentage, the ROI comes to 269%. It is a super hit at the Indian box office.

Currently, the most profitable Tamil film of 2025 is Tourist Family (282.87%). Soori’s film only needs 1.40 crores more in its box office collections to axe M Sasikumar’s film and conquer the #1 spot.

Maaman Box Office Summary

Budget: 10 crores

India net collection: 36.90 crores

India gross collection: 43.54 crores

ROI: 269%

Overseas collection: 25 lakhs

Worldwide collection: 43.79 crores

Verdict: Super-hit

More about Maaman

Soori is not only the lead actor, but he has also written the story of Maaman. The ensemble cast also features Rajkiran, Swasika and Bala Saravanan, Baba Bhaskar, Viji Chandrasekhar, Nikhila Sankar, and Geetha Kailasam. It is produced by Lark Studios.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!

Must Read: Bhool Chuk Maaf Box Office Collection Day 13: 34% Profits & Game Over? 2 Major Roadblocks For Rajkummar Rao’s Film!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News