Rajkummar Rao and Wamiqa Gabbi starrer Bhool Chuk Maaf began its run on a controversial note. There was a lot of ruckus around the OTT/ theatrical release, which confused viewers. Despite the roadblocks, it became a success at the Indian box office. But is the game over after 13 days? Scroll below for a detailed analysis.

How much has Bhool Chuk Maaf earned domestically?

Karan Sharma’s directorial arrived in theatres on May 23, 2025. The early reviews were mixed, but it has surpassed expectations at the box office. On day 13, Bhool Chuk Maaf earned 1.86 crores. This is the first time the sci-fi romantic comedy has slipped below the two crore mark. Even though the tickets were available at discounted prices, it witnessed a fall of 16% on the second Wednesday.

The overall box office collection in India stands at 66.91 crore net. Including taxes, the gross total comes to 78.95 crores. Bhool Chuk Maaf was made on a budget of 50 crores. The makers have minted profits of around 34% in 13 days. Rajkummar Rao starrer is a plus affair but not yet a hit.

Is it game over for Bhool Chuk Maaf?

Bhool Chuk Maaf is still the leading choice of viewers in Indian theatres. It is dominating other Bollywood films including Raid 2, Kesari Veer, and Kapkapiii. But there are two big roadblocks starting tomorrow:

Housefull 5

Akshay Kumar and his star-studded cast is arriving with the comedy thriller Housefull 5 on June 6, 2025. The biggie is sure to take away a chunk of the screens all across the nation. If the early reviews are positive, Tarun Mansukhani’s directorial will steal the thunder and threaten its survival in theatres.

Bhool Chuk Maaf OTT release

Starting tomorrow, Bhool Chuk Maaf will simultaneously run in theatres and OTT. It will premiere on Amazon Prime on June 6, 2025. With the sci-fi romantic drama available in the comfort of one’s home, will the audience still go to theatres for a cinematic experience?

It will be interesting to see how the Rajkummar Rao and Wamiqa Gabbi starrer performs hereon.

Bhool Chuk Maaf Summary

Budget: 50 crores

India net collection: 66.91 crores

India gross collection: 78.95 crores

ROI: 34%

Overseas collection: 2.50 crores

Worldwide collection: 81.45 crores

Verdict: Plus

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!

Must Read: Thudarum Box Office: 3 Major Milestones Mohanlal Starrer Deserved But Failed To Achieve

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News