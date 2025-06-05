Akshay Kumar, Riteish Deshmukh, Jacqueline Fernandez, and their team will arrive in cinemas tomorrow with their laughter ride, Housefull 5. It’s the next big affair at the Hindi box office. Shockingly, cine-goers still have reservations and are waiting for the early reviews to book their tickets. Scroll below for details on the underwhelming advance booking for day 1.

Housefull 5 Advance Booking for day 1

The trailer received a positive response, and even the other promo materials are being raved about. Despite favorable factors, Tarun Mansukhani’s directorial is failing at conversion. As per Sacnilk, Housefull 5 has registered an advance booking worth 3.63 crore gross (excluding blocked seats) for day 1. It has witnessed 71% growth in the last 24 hours. The format Housefull 5A is leading with almost 2X pre-sales than Housefull 5B.

Around 1.16 lakh tickets have been sold across the nation. Maharashtra is the best-performing market. Other leading circuits include Delhi, Gujarat, Rajasthan, and Uttar Pradesh. The last 24 hours are the most crucial. If Housefull 5 has to conclude pre-sales on a respectable note, it must show a massive jump today.

Housefull 5 beats OMG 2

2025 has been one of the good years for Akshay Kumar since the post-Covid era began. In the last few days, the upcoming comedy thriller has axed the pre-sales of Kesari Chapter 2 (1.84 crores) and Raksha Bandhan (1.93 crores).

Housefull 5 has now surpassed Ram Setu (2.32 crores), Bachchhan Paandey (3.19 crores), and OMG 2 (3.50 crores) to score the fifth-highest pre-sales for Akshay Kumar in the post-pandemic phase.

Check out the top 5 pre-sales of Akshay Kumar films in the post-Covid era (gross collections):

Sooryavanshi: 5.35 crore Bade Miyan Chote Miyan: 4.85 crore Samrat Prithviraj: 4.68 crore Sky Force: 3.82 crore Housefull 5: 3.63 crores (1 day to go)

Housefull 5 vs top 5 pre-sales of 2025 in Bollywood

Sajid Nadiadwala production currently stands at the #5 spot. It has left behind Jaat (2.59 crores) and will beat Sky Force today. The next big target is to enter the top 3 pre-sales. For that, Raid 2 has to be beaten, but the target stands at 6.52 crores. Housefull 5 needs 79% growth in the last 24 hours to achieve the milestone. It is achievable but the ticket sales much pace up.

Check out the top 5 advance bookings of 2025 in Bollywood:

Chhaava: 13.85 crores Sikandar: 10.09 crores Raid 2: 6.52 crores Sky Force: 3.82 crores Housefull 5: 3.63 crores

