After Sooryavanshi, Akshay Kumar saw shocking disasters to his credit in 2022. Post Bachchhan Paandey, Samrat Prithviraj turned out to be a huge disaster for the actor. After taking a fair enough start, the film did show an upward trend initially, but it was just restricted to the opening weekend as things went downhill after that.
Advertisement
Helmed by Chandraprakash Dwivedi, the film starrer was in development for a long and carried a humongous budget from YRF. However, upon its release, the magnum opus opened to mixed reviews and saw a similar trend among the audience too. It was panned for its screenplay for lacking engaging and thrilling moments. It wrapped up its run at 66 crores in India.
Advertisement
Have a look at Samrat Prithviraj’s daily breakdown at the box office:
Trending
Day 1- 10.70 crores
Day 2- 12.60 crores
Day 3- 16.10 crores
First weekend- 39.40 crores
Day 4- 5 crores
Day 5- 4.25 crores
Day 6- 3.60 crores
Day 7- 2.80 crores
First week- 55.05 crores
Day 8- 1.50 crores
Day 9- 2.50 crores
Day 10- 3.25 crores
Day 11- 1.05 crores
Day 12- 0.95 crore
Day 13- 0.90 crore
Day 14- 0.80 crore
Second week- 10.95 crores
Rest of the days- 2 crores
Lifetime- 68 crores
Stay tuned to Koimoi for more!
Must Read: Manoj Bajpayee Gets Candid On Bollywood Getting Trolled & Back-To-Back Box Office Failures: “Sometimes We Make Too Much Out Of A Bad Phase”
Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram
Advertisement.
Advertisement