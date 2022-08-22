After Sooryavanshi, Akshay Kumar saw shocking disasters to his credit in 2022. Post Bachchhan Paandey, Samrat Prithviraj turned out to be a huge disaster for the actor. After taking a fair enough start, the film did show an upward trend initially, but it was just restricted to the opening weekend as things went downhill after that.

Advertisement

Helmed by Chandraprakash Dwivedi, the film starrer was in development for a long and carried a humongous budget from YRF. However, upon its release, the magnum opus opened to mixed reviews and saw a similar trend among the audience too. It was panned for its screenplay for lacking engaging and thrilling moments. It wrapped up its run at 66 crores in India.

Advertisement

Have a look at Samrat Prithviraj’s daily breakdown at the box office:

Day 1- 10.70 crores

Day 2- 12.60 crores

Day 3- 16.10 crores

First weekend- 39.40 crores

Day 4- 5 crores

Day 5- 4.25 crores

Day 6- 3.60 crores

Day 7- 2.80 crores

First week- 55.05 crores

Day 8- 1.50 crores

Day 9- 2.50 crores

Day 10- 3.25 crores

Day 11- 1.05 crores

Day 12- 0.95 crore

Day 13- 0.90 crore

Day 14- 0.80 crore

Second week- 10.95 crores

Rest of the days- 2 crores

Lifetime- 68 crores

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more!

Must Read: Manoj Bajpayee Gets Candid On Bollywood Getting Trolled & Back-To-Back Box Office Failures: “Sometimes We Make Too Much Out Of A Bad Phase”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram