2023 is the year of Shah Rukh Khan as the actor is coming back to the big screen after a 5 year hiatus (by then) with not one but three films in a row. It is also the year that will mark his reunion with his Om Shanti Om co-star Deepika Padukone. The two reunite for YRF’s Pathaan that also stars John Abraham in a pivotal part. But over the past few months, the rumours have also been at rise that they will once again come together for Atlee Kumar’s directorial Jawaan. And seems like it is happening.

Shah Rukh right now is confirmed to be part of three massive projects. The one of course being Pathaan, the other two are Jawaan and Dunki. As for the Atlee Kumar directorial, the movie by the looks of it is an action drama that also stars Superstar Nayanthara in the leading role and has become one of the most anticipated projects in the pan India market.

The rumour until now also brought Deepika Padukone to the cast and said that the actor will be giving a special appearance as Shah Rukh Khan’s wife in some flashback sequence. And now by the new images that are floating online, Deepika is indeed a part of Jawaan and has even flew down to Chennai to begin working on the same. Read on to know everything you should about the same.

As per the new pap images and videos on Instagram, Deepika Padukone flew down to Chennai to join Shah Rukh Khan on the sets of Jawaan. The images have the actor on the airport as she gets down from the bus. Atlee can be seen on the same venue, probably has come to welcome Deepika and Shah Rukh on board. The video has sort of confirmed her participation in the movie even while none of the makers or the cast has confirmed it.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by SRK_SALMAN_Universe 🇮🇳 (@srk_salman_universe)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by TamilMovies (@_tamil_movies_)

Meanwhile, Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone have wrapped up Pathaan that also stars John Abraham with them. The movie is an action drama shot across various locations and directed by Siddharth Anand. Stay tuned to Koimoi for more.

