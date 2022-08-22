The most bizarre thing has happened in Bollywood! Filmfare Awards nominated Kangana Ranaut in the Best Actress category. While most actors would be happy and grateful, the Emergency actress has instead decided to sue the publication for their kind act. The war is now on as an official statement has been given by the defence and it hints at legal action. Scroll below for details!

Advertisement

Kangana took to her Instagram and mentioned how she has banned the award function since 2014. She even accused them of being ‘unethical, corrupt and conducting unfair practices.’ Eyeballs were further raised when she claimed that they wanted to give her the Best Actress award for her memorable performance in Thalaivii.

Advertisement

Reacting to the allegations made by Kangana Ranaut, Filmfare in an official statement said, “This is a patently false accusation being made by Ms Ranaut. Our invitation to her was our effort in bringing together everyone in a collective celebration of what brings this nation together, i.e. Indian Cinema. Filmfare Awards are a celebration of cinematic excellence and are awarded irrespective of the fact that a nominee attends or performs at the function. Further, Ms. Ranaut a 5-time Filmfare Awardee, was given the award twice in absentia (2014 & 2015). Despite knowing that she would neither attend nor perform.”

They also withdrew the nomination they gave to Kangana Ranaut for Thalaivii further stating, “Given the irresponsible remarks made by Ms. Ranaut about Filmfare Awards, we are withdrawing her Best Actress nomination for the movie Thalaivii. We reserve all rights to pursue any legal action against her malicious and defamatory statements tarnishing our reputation and goodwill.”

Kangana Ranaut also reacted to their statements and shared, “Filmfare has finally withdrew my best actress nominations, thanks to everyone who supported me in this fight against corrupt system but this doesn’t stop me from taking legal action against them…my endeavour is to put an end to these unethical practices and stop such malicious award shows…see you in court @filmfare.”

Looks like Kangana Ranaut vs Filmfare is heading to court.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more entertainment updates!

Must Read: Hrithik Roshan Comes Under Fire For Saying “Thaali Khane Ka Mann Tha, Mahakaal Se Mangaa Liya” In Zomato Ad, Netizens Demand Apology

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram