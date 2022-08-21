Bollywood stars Kartik Aaryan and Varun Dhawan brought their best foot forward as they grooved to the number ‘Bom diggy diggy’.

In the clip, Varun Dhawan can be seen rocking a plain white T-shirt and blue jeans as he matched steps with Kartik who is dressed in a grey printed T-shirt paired with a brown jacket and blue jeans.

The song ‘Bom diggy diggy’ is from Kartik Aaryan’s blockbuster film ‘Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety’, which released in 2018. The film also stars Sunny Singh and Nushrratt Bharuccha.

Kartik recently delivered the biggest opening of the year with ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2’ and is now all set to be seen on the big screens with his next, ‘Shehzada’, directed by Rohit Dhawan.

Kartik Aaryan also has ‘Freddy’, ‘Captain India’, ‘Satyaprem Ki Katha’, and an untitled project by Kabir Khan in his pipeline.

Recently, Kartik took to Instagram Stories, where he shared a picture of himself sitting in front of a mirror in his vanity van. A black cup and some make-up products are kept in front of him.

The 31-year-old star captioned the picture: “Chhutti khatam kaam shuru #Shehzada.”

‘Shehzada’, which is directed by Rohit Dhawan, also stars Kriti Sanon. It is the Hindi remake of the blockbuster hit ‘Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo’ starring Allu Arjun, Pooja Hegde and Tabu.

‘Shehzada’ will mark Kartik and Kriti’s second collaboration after the on-screen couple worked together in ‘Luka Chuppi’, another hit film in 2019.

Varun Dhawan, who was last seen in the multi-starrer ‘Jugg Jugg Jeeyo’, is all set to be seen in horror comedy ‘Bhediya’ by Amar Kaushik and ‘Bawaal’.

