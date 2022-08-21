Bollywood actress Jiah Khan died by suicide at her residence in June 2013. Her suicide note alleged Sooraj Pancholi of abusing, torturing, and abetting her suicide. Sooraj is currently out on bail but the case hearing in a special court has begun again.

Reportedly, a clinical psychologist, who had conducted a forensic psychological assessment on the Hero actor has made a shocking revelation during a special CBI court hearing. The psychologist said that the actor during the interview tried to conceal relevant information about the actual reasons behind the alleged suicide of his girlfriend.

As reported by ETimes, the clinical psychologist, who is also a scientific officer of CFSL, said to the court that the interview given by Sooraj Pancholi seemed to be incomplete and fabricated on relevant issues. However, she did agree that she shared her opinion based only on the 12 questions given to her by the investigating officer. She also refuted that her assessment was false and fabricated to support the CBI.

The clinical psychologist further said that she had asked Sooraj during the interview conducted at the CSFL office in 2015 whether he was hiding the actual content of the last conversation. To which the report quoted the witness as saying, “On that question, he gave an evasive response and became silent with bent head. Sooraj Pancholi was hiding details of last conservation with Nafisa or Zia (sic), that maybe caused her death or suicide.” She also noted that the complete breakdown of his relationship with the actress could not develop in a single day.

During the hearing, the clinical psychologist admitted on learned during the interview with Sooraj Pancholi that Jiah Khan had suffered childhood trauma and the handwritten notes showed Jiah‘s extreme negative thoughts. She noted that the broken relationship with her partner that might be the cause of her suicide.

