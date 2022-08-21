KRK is a name that runs synonymous with controversies. The self-proclaimed critic enjoys the flops more than the successes of Bollywood. After targeting actors like Shah Rukh Khan, Arjun Kapoor and Aamir Khan, his latest target is Taapsee Pannu and her recent release, Dobaaraa. Scroll below to know all about the Twitter war the duo got into.

Advertisement

It all began when Kamaal R Khan tweeted the alleged collections of Dobaaraa and said they were only 8 lakhs. However, as per the official numbers, the Anurag Kashyap directorial brought about 0.72 crores at the box office.

Reacting to the same, Taapsee Pannu shared a tweet of Hansal Mehta slamming KRK and another critic. She further wrote, “Sir झूट को जितना मर्ज़ी ज़ोर ज़ोर से बोला जाए वो सच नहीं बन जाता । और ये लोग जिनकी relevance ही films की वजह से है वो ही industry को खतम करने में लगे है तो सोचो कितने मूर्ख होंगे। वैसे भी #Dobaaraa इनके दिमाग़ के लिए थोड़ी कठिन फ़िल्म है तो बेचारे क्या कर सकते है।

Advertisement

(One may shout at the top of their voice but that wouldn’t turn a lie into a truth. These fools who are relevant only because of our films are only the people who are trying their best to sabotage the industry. Dobaaraa is anyway a tough film for their brain to decipher, so these poor people can’t do much about it.)

Obviously, KRK isn’t an individual who would keep quiet. He requoted the tweet shared by Taapsee Pannu and reacted, “You are 100% correct @taapsee ! आप कितना भी चिल्ला चिल्लाकर झूठे collections बताओ, लेकिन public को पता है कि असली business क्या है! public को पता है कि आपकी film disaster है! और यह film public की समझ से बहुत दूर की film है इसीलिए तो पब्लिक देखने ही नहीं गयी! आप खुद ही देखो!

(You may scream and report incorrect collections but the public knows what the real business is. They know that your film is a disaster and this film is out of league ever for the public, that is why nobody reached the theatres to watch it. See for yourself)

You are 100% correct @taapsee! आप कितना भी चिल्ला चिल्लाकर झूठे collections बताओ, लेकिन public को पता है कि असली business क्या है! public को पता है कि आपकी film disaster है! और यह film public की समझ से बहुत दूर की film है इसीलिए तो पब्लिक देखने ही नहीं गयी! आप खुद ही देखो!🤪 https://t.co/OoH5JCRO31 — Kamal Rashid Kumar (@kamaalrkhan) August 20, 2022

Well, let’s see if Taapsee Pannu decides to react to KRK or not.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more Bollywood updates!

Must Read: Katrina Kaif & Vicky Kaushal’s Doctor Visit Sparks Pregnancy Rumours Again, But Here’s What They Were Upto!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram