Bollywood’s most loved couple Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal got married in December last year to their close friends and family after dating for a couple of years. Their dreamy wedding pictures went viral on social media and immediately became a hot topic among netizens.

Advertisement

Now months later the power couple of tinsel town is making headlines once again after they were spotted exiting a doctor’s clinic. VicKat fans began to speculate that the couple is expecting a baby. Tiger 3 actress pregnancy rumours spread like a wildfire. However, it seems like the celebration is too early.

Advertisement

Katrina Kaif was seen wearing a pink Kurti and accessorized her look with a pair of sunglasses. She sported a ponytail and had a mask on. While her husband Vicky Kaushal was spotted a few feet ahead of her, wearing a simple white tee. The two were seen leaving a health clinic and heading towards their car.

Take a look at the pic below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by vickat (@vickat81)

The pic sparked curiosity among fans as one user wrote, “Good news… ?” while another asserted, “She is pregnant I’m 100% sure.” However, a Bollywood Life report claims, citing a source that Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal’s recent visit was a regular dentist checkup and it is nothing related to her pregnancy but the source didn’t claim that she is not pregnant.

This is not the first time that fans began to speculate about Katrina’s pregnancy. She was recently spotted at the airport and fans could spot the baby bump this led to many claiming that the actress is indeed pregnant. The couple, however, did not release any official statement about whether they were expecting or not.

Meanwhile, Katrina is gearing up for the release of her next film Phone Bhoot which is helmed by Gurmmeet Singh. The horror comedy also stars Ishaan Khatter and Siddhant Chaturvedi in titular roles. Phone Bhoot is slated to hit the theatres on November 4 this year.

Must Read: Dobaaraa Box Office Day 1: Opens Better Than Expected, Can Grow Over The Weekend!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram