Prakash Jha’s political drama Raajneeti completes 15 years today (June 4). The movie, which is infamously touted as a loose modern retelling of the Mahabharata, premiered to rave reviews from the audience and critics alike upon its release. The movie starred Katrina Kaif in her then first of a kind non-glam avatar, opposite Ranbir Kapoor. Ajay Devgn, Nana Patekar, Arjun Rampal, Manoj Bajpayee, Sarah Thompson, and Naseeruddin Shah played pivotal roles in the film.

The movie was shot extensively in Bhopal. It tells the story of the Pratap family with strong involvement in politics. The Pratap family leads the Jana Shakti party, and each member of the Pratap clan has their own agenda in mind. As the movie progresses, we see how politics and power take hold over family and relationships.

Is Raajneeti 2 Happening?

Those who have been waiting for Raajneeti 2 can now rejoice! The movie’s director, Prakash Jha, has himself given a confirmation. However, the cast or the filming has not yet been decided. The director has revealed that the story is in development. He said in an interview with Hindustan Times, “Raajneeti (politics) ki yatra toh anvarat (constant) hai, chalti hi rehti hai! There’s always been a plan for Raajneeti 2. While there is nothing concrete in terms of casting and shooting yet, I am currently working on it.”

Raajneeti tells the story of the politics in Bhopal and within the Pratap family. Prithviraj Pratap (Arjun Rampal) forms the Jana Shakti Party. He is the elder son of Chandra Pratap. Brij Gopal (Nana Patekar) is his mentor, and Samar Prataap (Ranbir Kapoor) is his younger brother. Indu Seksaria (Katrina Kaif) was in love with Samar, but she is eventually married to Prithvi. Veerendra Pratap, Prithvi and Samar’s cousin, is the main antagonist in the movie. As the movie concludes after a tumultuous political upheaval, Indu becomes the Chief Minister and is pregnant with Prithvi’s child.

It is not clear if Raajneeti 2 will focus on Indu’s life after she becomes the CM. With an heir to Prithvi’s legacy with her, Indu’s life would certainly not be a walk in the park. With Samar having moved to the US, it could be the case that he decides to stay there permanently. It will certainly be interesting to see how the story unfolds.

Raajneeti had faced some obstacles back in 2010 due to its heavy political narrative, mentions of cast and certain violent depictions as well. It had to undergo cuts before being passed for a theatrical release.

Raajneeti Trailer

For more such updates, check out Bollywood News

Must Read: Metro In Dino Trailer Review: Anurag Basu’s ‘Love Aaj Kal’ Rendition Ft Aditya Roy Kapur, Sara Ali Khan & Team Feels “Bollywood Ke Ache Din Aagaye”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News