Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayana is one of the most awaited films in India. With Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Ram and Yash as Raavan, fans expected some powerful scenes between the two stars. But new reports say that Ranbir and Yash will not appear together for most of the movie. The makers have closely followed the original Valmiki Ramayana, where Ram and Raavan do not meet until the final battle. This choice adds more emotional impact to the story.

Ram & Raavan’s Stories Will Run Separately

According to Zee News, a source close to production revealed, “The makers have chosen to stay true to the original Valmiki text, where Lord Ram and Raavan do not encounter each other through most of the epic. Their worlds remain apart, their stories unfolding in parallel until destiny brings them face-to-face in the climactic battle. As per the original narrative, Ram learns of Raavan’s existence only after Sita’s abduction, and the two never meet until the battlefield confrontation in Lanka.”

This means Ranbir Kapoor and Yash will only share screen space during the big battle scene at the end. This creative decision allows both characters to grow on their own. While Ranbir’s Ram will be shown as calm and righteous, Yash’s Raavan will be fierce and full of pride. The audience will get to see their different journeys before the two finally face each other.

Yash will have scenes with Sai Pallavi, who plays Sita, and Sunny Deol, who plays Hanuman. Ranbir has already finished his parts, but due to his look in Love & War, it was difficult for him to shoot more scenes for Ramayana.

Film Shoot Update & Release Plan

The shooting of Ramayana is happening on a grand scale. Yash started filming his scenes in May after visiting the Mahakal Temple. He will be shooting for both Part 1 and Part 2. The first part of the movie is planned for a Diwali 2026 release, and the second part will come out during Diwali 2027.

Yash has confirmed he is playing Raavan and is also a co-producer of the film. He said it’s one of the most exciting roles of his career. He also wants to take this story to a global audience. The film is directed by Nitesh Tiwari and produced by Namit Malhotra. It stars Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi, Yash, and Sunny Deol. With such a huge star cast and powerful story, Ramayana is expected to be one of India’s biggest mythological films ever.

