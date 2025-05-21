The upcoming dark comedy film Sister Midnight, starring the immensely talented actress Radhika Apte (Andhadhun, Raat Akeli Hai) in the lead role, is all geared up for its theatrical release in India. One year after its Cannes world premiere, followed by screenings at various film festivals across the globe, the internationally acclaimed movie will be running in Indian theatres on May 23, 2025. Ahead of its theatrical release, read on to learn more about the film’s plot and critical feedback!

Sister Midnight: Plot & Cast

Helmed by Karan Kandhari in his feature directorial debut, Sister Midnight narrates the story of a newly married woman named Uma (played by Radhika Apte), who arrives in a small one-room home in Mumbai with her timid and polite husband Gopal (played by Ashok Pathak of Panchayat fame).

She resents doing regular household chores and other domestic duties and struggles to cope with the Mumbai heat and her nosy neighbors. Eventually, the frustrated and antisocial woman transforms into a disturbing and ruthless figure as she tries to break free and realizes the truth about her feral, instinctive desires. The film also features Chhaya Kadam (Laapataa Ladies) and Smita Tambe (Joram) in supporting roles.

Sister Midnight: Critical Response

The film has received rave reviews from critics and currently holds an impressive critics’ score of 96% on the reviews aggregation website Rotten Tomatoes. The RT critics’ consensus reads, “Mocking the pressures of matrimony with a sly wink, Sister Midnight is a thrilling genre-bender that’s impossible to predict.” Sister Midnight’s helmer Karan Kandhari was nominated in the Camera d’Or category at Cannes and for Outstanding Debut at BAFTA 2025.

Sister Midnight: Trailer

You can watch the official trailer of the Radhika Apte starrer to better understand the film’s narrative, characters, and atmosphere.

For more such updates, check out Bollywood

Must Read: Hera Pheri 3: If Paresh Rawal Is Out, Who Could Be The New Babu Bhaiya? 4 Interesting Possibilities!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News