Bollywood superstar Hrithik Roshan is overwhelmed by the outpouring of love and support for the teaser of War 2. The highly-awaited glimpse of the upcoming film dropped on May 20, 2025, on the birthday of Hrithik’s co-star Jr. NTR, and broke the internet.

The YRF Spy Universe movie, a sequel to 2019’s War, is one of the most anticipated Indian films of 2025. The thundering response to the teaser solidifies the forthcoming movie’s status as a big-screen entertainer like never before.

What Did Hrithik Roshan Say About The Response To War 2 Teaser?

Speaking about the reaction to the teaser, Hrithik said, “War is a really special franchise for me. So, seeing the appreciation that War 2’s teaser is getting, seeing how people are pouring their love for NTR, Kiara, Ayan, for me, and the entire team makes me really happy. It is not easy making films of this scale, and we have given our best to make War 2 an action spectacle for people.”

He further added, “I have always been a huge fan of the action genre since I was a kid, and I really have fun whenever I do films like War 2. So, for me, I had the best time reliving Kabir—a character that has given me love from all quarters for years now.”

Hrithik Roshan also said, “I’m delighted and humbled by the love and feedback that War 2 is getting right from the start of our campaign. I can’t wait to see the reaction of people when they see War 2 on the big screen.”

Who Are The Main Cast Members Of War 2?

Hrithik Roshan is reprising the role of RAW agent Kabir in the upcoming sequel. This time, he is promising to up the ante of the super-spy with his swagger, intensity, look, brilliant acting, and ease in pulling off deadly action sequences that have got everyone talking.

In addition to Hrithik, the movie features South superstar Jr. NTR in a pivotal role. Meanwhile, Kiara Advani stars as the female lead. The movie is directed by Ayan Mukerji and produced by Aditya Chopra.

When Is War 2 Releasing?

The film will be released on August 14, 2025, in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu. You can check out the newly-released teaser of the movie below:

