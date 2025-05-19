War 2, featuring Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR in the lead roles, is undoubtedly one of the most awaited Indian films. There’s already an immense hype on the ground level, and the magnum opus has the potential to break almost every pre-existing record in Hindi. All Hindi films are in danger as the fury will be unleashed at the Indian box office in August. Keep reading for a detailed report!

Directed by Ayan Mukerji, the upcoming action entertainer is the second installment of War (2019). It also serves as the sixth film in YRF’s Spy Universe. After the grand success of Pathaan, there’s tremendous buzz around YRF’s cinematic universe, and the stage is already set for the film to explode at ticket windows on August 14, 2025. On this day, we might even see the defeat of Pushpa 2’s unprecedented opening.

Pushpa 2’s record opening in Hindi

Released last year, Allu Arjun’s Pushpa 2 was a riot in the Hindi market. After the popularity of Pushpa, there was a huge buzz and genuine interest for the sequel. As a result, it managed to clock a historic start of 72 crore net at the Indian box office with the Hindi-dubbed version alone. War 2 might challenge this mighty number, though the task is very difficult to accomplish.

War 2 puts Pushpa 2’s record in danger?

Backed by the sequel factor and the excitement due to the collaboration of Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR, War 2 is a hot product. Despite a clash with Rajinikanth’s Coolie on August 14, the film won’t suffer much of a dent in the Hindi market. Back in 2019, War opened at 51.60 crores in Hindi. Now, after five years, it has a chance to earn a historic number yet again.

Currently, Allu Arjun’s Pushpa 2 holds the biggest Hindi opening at the Indian box office. War 2 might just cross it, considering the crazy level of hype it is enjoying among fans and the neutral audience. It’s a film that will run riot among the masses as well as the class audience. Undoubtedly, it will enjoy a grand release, and with no major competitor in the Hindi market, it puts Pushpa 2’s Hindi opening in danger.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates and stories!

Must Read: Retro Box Office Collection Day 17: Less Than 5 Crores Away From Entering The Safe Zone, But It’s Too Late Now!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News