Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning is here to steal the thunder! Tom Cruise’s final film as Ethan Hunt is garnering massive footfalls nationwide. After scoring a record-breaking opening day, the action spy has hit it out of the park again on Sunday. Scroll below for day 2 early trends at the Indian box office.

How much did Mission: Impossible 8 earn on day 2?

Christopher McQuarrie‘s directorial surpassed expectations on its opening day. As per the early trends flowing in, Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning earned 15-17 crores on day 2. It witnessed a 3-14% drop compared to 17.50 crores earned on day 1.

The two-day total at the Indian box office will stand around 32.50-34.50 crore net. Tom Cruise starrer is now inching towards the 50 crore mark. With a routine drop tomorrow, the milestone should be unlocked in the next two days.

Take a look at the daily box office breakdown below:

Day 1: 17.50 crores

Day 2: 15-17 crores (estimates)

Total: 32.50-34.50 crores

Now the 3rd highest-grossing MI film!

Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning had already surpassed the lifetime collections of the first three parts in the franchise. Tom Cruise starrer is now only 13 crores away from leaving behind Mission: Impossible – Ghost Protocol (2011).

Check out the box office collections of the Mission: Impossible films at the Indian box office:

Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One (2023): 120 crores Mission: Impossible – Fallout (2018): 77 crores Mission: Impossible – Rogue Nation (2015): 54 crores Mission: Impossible – Ghost Protocol (2011): 46 crores Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning: 32.50-34.50 crore (estimates) Mission: Impossible III (2006) – 10 crores Mission: Impossible 2 (2000) – 7 crores Mission: Impossible (1996) – 2 crores

