Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning, the eagerly anticipated eighth instalment of the Mission: Impossible film series, starring Hollywood superstar Tom Cruise, will be released in US theatres on May 23, 2025, and a week earlier in Indian theatres on May 17, 2025. Before MI 8 arrives in theatres, here is where you can stream all seven Mission: Impossible films on Indian OTT platforms.

The first six Mission: Impossible movies are streaming on Jio Hotstar. And the seventh MI film, Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One, is streaming on the Netflix OTT platform. In case you are not a Jio Hotstar or Netflix subscriber, you can also rent these seven films on the Amazon Prime Video store. Here are the OTT platforms of all seven Mission: Impossible films.

1. Mission: Impossible (1996) – Streaming on Jio Hotstar & Amazon Prime Video (Rent)

Plot: Helmed by Brian De Palma, the film features Tom Cruise as a courageous agent, Ethan Hunt, who goes on a secret assignment in Prague, but the mission goes south. When he is wrongly accused of the failed mission, Ethan Hunt must use his skills to find the real culprit, and that too without any backup from his organization.

2. Mission: Impossible II (2000) – Streaming on Jio Hotstar & Amazon Prime Video (Rent)

Plot: Directed by John Woo, the film is about how Ethan Hunt accepts another dangerous mission to bring down a deadly virus after its creator is murdered and a rogue IMF agent steals the antidote.

3. Mission: Impossible III (2006)– Streaming on Jio Hotstar & Amazon Prime Video (Rent)

Plot: In his most personal mission, Ethan Hunt locks horns with an extremely dangerous and cruel arms dealer (Philip Seymour Hoffman), who possesses a mysterious weapon called the Rabbit’s Foot. But the stakes are higher this time because the antagonist threatens to kill Ethan Hunt’s fiancée.

4. Mission: Impossible – Ghost Protocol (2011) – Streaming on Jio Hotstar & Amazon Prime Video (Rent)

Plot: When Ethan Hunt and his elite team are accused of a crime they did not commit, they are disowned by the authorities, and now they must join forces once again to prevent a nuclear war from happening.

5. Mission: Impossible – Rogue Nation (2015) – Streaming on Jio Hotstar & Amazon Prime Video (Rent)

Plot: After the CIA chief makes his case to disband the IMF, Ethan Hunt and his team members must race against time to eliminate an international rogue organization called the Syndicate, which is equally skilled and resourceful. It was directed by Christopher McQuarrie.

6. Mission: Impossible – Fallout (2018) – Streaming on Jio Hotstar & Amazon Prime Video (Rent)

Plot: Ethan Hunt must stop former members of the Syndicate from detonating three concurrent nuclear attacks in different parts of the city. To achieve the impossible mission, Ethan Hunt must find the platinum cores at any cost. The film was directed by Christopher McQuarrie.

7. Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One (2023) – Streaming on Netflix & Amazon Prime Video (Rent)

Plot: Tom Cruise reprises his role as the globe-trotting agent Ethan Hunt. In the sequel, he teams up with other IMF agents to prevent a deadly new AI program from falling into the wrong hands. The film was directed by Christopher McQuarrie.

Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning – Plot Details

In MI 8, Tom Cruise reprises his role as the daredevil agent Ethan Hunt. In the previous film, ‘Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One’, he teamed up with other IMF agents to prevent a deadly new AI program from falling into the wrong hands. Although the plot is being kept under wraps, in Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning, the story will most likely move forward with Ethan Hunt and his team desperately trying to prevent a man from acquiring a powerful AI program, which could lead to far-reaching consequences on a global scale. Besides Tom Cruise in the lead, the film also features Hayley Atwell, Ving Rhames, Simon Pegg, Henry Czerny, and Angela Bassett in important roles. Like the last three Mission: Impossible films, MI 8 has also been directed by Christopher McQuarrie.

Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning – Critical Response

MI 8 has received a critics’ score of 81% on the reviews aggregation website Rotten Tomatoes, based on 136 reviews so far. The critics’ consensus reads, “Gargantuan in action, runtime, and scope, The Final Reckoning is a sentimental sendoff for Ethan Hunt that accomplishes its mission with a characteristic flair for the impossible.”

Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning Trailer

You can watch the Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning trailer below.

