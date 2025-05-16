Christopher Nolan has never been one to sit comfortably within the boundaries of conventional filmmaking, and with The Odyssey, he’s doing more than just stepping out of the box; he’s setting it on fire. At the Cannes Film Festival, a fuss broke out when IMAX CEO Richard Gelfond let slip a detail that changes the game, and that is Nolan’s next epic will be the first feature film shot entirely with IMAX cameras.

Number of minutes featuring IMAX 70mm scenes in Christopher Nolan’s films. THE ODYSSEY will be the first film in cinema history to be shot entirely in IMAX 70mm, and therefore will have no aspect ratio changes. pic.twitter.com/FvIlYZ8BBH — Christopher Nolan Art & Updates (@NolanAnalyst) May 15, 2025

Shooting A Whole Film In IMAX Was Impossible Until Now

According to Collider, a delighted Gelfond said, “Chris is going to kill me for saying this, which makes him happy. Which is, about a year before Chris started filming Odyssey, he called me in and said, ‘Rich, I want to make a whole film filmed with IMAX cameras.’”

Now, that sort of move doesn’t come easily. IMAX cameras are notoriously demanding. They are bulky, and using them for an entire film had, until now, remained firmly in the realm of wishful thinking. “As many of you know, you couldn’t do that for a lot of reasons, and he can tell you all of them. But they had to do with time to reload, how you could see dailies, sound. There are lots of issues,” Gelfond added.

Christopher Nolan, however, doesn’t approach problems like most. He saw a mountain and told the IMAX team to build a path. Gelfond said, “He said, ‘I’m going to give you a challenge. If you can figure out how to solve these problems, I’m going to make Odyssey 100% filmed with IMAX cameras.’ And we’ve solved his problems. So, this will be the first film ever released filmed 100% with IMAX cameras.”

Christopher Nolan’s Long Romance With IMAX Just Got Serious

This isn’t Nolan’s first flirtation with the format. He’s leaned on IMAX for some of the most jaw-dropping sequences in modern cinema, from The Dark Knight to Dunkirk and from Tenet to Oppenheimer. But this time, every frame and every moment of The Odyssey will be delivered through that immersive lens.

The film itself already reads like a fever dream of cinematic ambition. Odyssey, set to release on July 17, 2026, casts Matt Damon as Odysseus, Tom Holland, Zendaya, Anne Hathaway, Robert Pattinson, Lupita Nyong’o, Charlize Theron, Elliot Page, Jon Bernthal, and Mia Goth. And with Hoyte van Hoytema behind the camera and locations like Greece, Morocco, and Sicily, Odyssey becomes a dare to the industry.

