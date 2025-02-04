All of these actors are also extremely well-known faces from the industry, including Elliot Page, Himesh Patel, and more.

Christopher Nolan is currently busy perfecting his star cast for his upcoming movie, ‘The Odyssey.’ The feature film is an adaptation of the Greek epic poem written by Homer. The storyline revolves around the Greek King Odysseus and his struggle-filled journey to his home in Ithaca from the Trojan War. On that 10-year journey, Odysseus had to face many hurdles and interruptions from many people (including Gods). The plot also covers how his wife and son deal with aggressive suitors while the King has been away from his kingdom.

Nolan’s feature project already confirmed the lead star cast, including Matt Damon, Tom Holland, Zendaya, Robert Pattinson, Lupita Nyong’o, Anne Hathaway, Charlize Theron and Jon Bernthal. Now, the supporting cast has been revealed, as per The Hollywood Reporter. Benny Safdie, Elliot Page, Himesh Patel, Bill Irwin, and Samantha Morton have joined hands.

Most of them had previously worked with Nolan. While Benny Safdie portrayed the physicist’s role, ‘Edward Teller’ in Oppenheimer, Page is a Nolan veteran who played a very important role in his film ‘Inception’. On the other hand, Patel was seen in Nolan’s Tenet, and Irwin gave the most memorable voiceover of TARS in Interstellar.

Samantha Morton is a new face among all the Christopher Nolan alums. But, she is a two-time Oscar nominee for her performances in ‘In America’ and ‘Sweet and Lowdown.’ Morton is known for headlining the Starz series, ‘The Serpent Queen’.

Universal hasn’t commented on it. However, according to the studio, the project is a “mythic action epic shot across the world across the world using brand new Imax film technology. The film brings Homer’s foundational saga to Imax film screens for the first time and opens in theaters everywhere on July 17, 2026.”

Shooting is due in February. The filmmaker has already sorted out the filming locations. The Odyssey will be partly filmed in Sicily, which, according to scholars, was the place where Odysseus’ wanderings were written in Homer’s epic. They will shoot on the island of Favignana, known as “goat island,” where Homer envisioned Odysseus and his crew landed to barbeque some goats to stock up on their food. Other confirmed locations are the U.K. and Morocco.

It is probably going to be Christopher Nolan’s most expensive movie ever made in his career. The speculations are surfacing all over the media, though we don’t have an exact figure for the budget. Most of the details of the movie have been kept under wraps. We also don’t know who will play which character in the film.

But, are you excited about Christopher Nolan’s ‘The Odyssey’? Let us know.

