Barbie, starring Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling, was everywhere when it was released in July 2023. The Greta Gerwig-directed film was a smash success, and two years ago, the blockbuster raked in not just critical appreciation or praise but also box office collections in billions across the world.

Mattel is making sure to cash in on the same pattern, and the company has announced a live-action Hot Wheels film to ensure the same. The movie is set to be directed by Wicked director John M. Chu. Here’s everything we know about the upcoming fun live-action film, including what to expect.

The live-action ‘HOT WHEELS’ movie is moving forward at Warner Bros. Jon M. Chu is set to direct the film. (Source: Deadline) pic.twitter.com/7WSQsmKmjW — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) July 7, 2025

Hot Wheels Live Action: All We Know About Jon M. Chu Directorial So Far

According to the official press release by Mattel, Jon M. Chu is roped in to direct the Hot Wheels live-action adaptation. Known for his work on Crazy Rich Asians apart from Wicked, he will be helming the story of the iconic toy cars. Juel Taylor and Tony Rettenmaier will write the script of the film.

Bad Robot Productions of J.J. Abrams and Jon’s Electric Somewhere will be co-producing. Hot Wheels is one of the best-selling toys in the world, and the film based on it is expected to be high-octane, sleek, and exciting, as fans hope to see the beloved car franchise come to life on the silver screen.

Robbie Brenner, President of Mattel Studios and the Chief Content Officer of Mattel, stated, “Jon’s ability to craft rich, elaborate worlds with a distinct point of view makes him the ideal storyteller to bring Hot Wheels to life.” He pointed out how Jon’s films are visual spectacles and total eye candies.

But more than that, it’s about how the famed director “weaves unforgettable narratives within those stunning frames.” The executive is confident about some compelling storytelling that will “capture the heart, adrenaline, and spirit of Hot Wheels.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by MATTEL (@mattel)

What Did Jon M. Chu Say About Hot Wheels Live-Action?

Jon mused on how the franchise is about thrills for him. He added that Hot Wheels is about more than just speed; it’s about a lot of imagination and connection. Jon said it was an incredible opportunity to bring the world to life and create adventures that honor the legacy. The executives expressed their gratitude for this massive collaboration.

Jesse Ehrman, President of Development and Production of Warner Bros. Pictures, called Jon M. Chu a visionary director. He expressed excitement in seeing him collaborate with writers to create something magical. More details are kept under wraps as the film production is in the early stages. Stay tuned!

For more such updates, check out Hollywood News

Must Read: Dunkirk Climbs Netflix’s Global Top 10 As Christopher Nolan Gears Up For The Odyssey

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News