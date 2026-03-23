Ryan Gosling starrer Project Hail Mary earned impressive numbers on its opening weekend at the box office in China. It landed at the lower end of the projected range in China; however, it is also favorable for the sci-fi flick. The sci-fi adventure movie almost surpassed Barbie’s opening-weekend box office in China. Keep scrolling for the deets.

Audience reception has been very strong, with ticket buyers on Maoyan giving it an impressive 9.4 stars score—equivalent to an A CinemaScore—placing it close to F1 (9.6 stars) and even ahead of Interstellar (9.3 stars), TheMartian (9.0 stars), and Dune Part Two (8.8 stars). Meanwhile, its audience score on Douban has also been revealed at a solid 8.5 stars, comfortably surpassing Hoppers’ 7.7 stars.

Project Hail Mary’s opening weekend gross in China

According to an industry expert, Luiz Fernando‘s report on X, Ryan Gosling’s Project Hail Mary, collected $7.3 million at the box office in China on its opening weekend despite limited screenings. It almost stole the #1 crown from Hoppers on Sunday, despite having half as many screenings. For the record, the sci-fi flick collected $2.8 million across 53k screenings in China, down 9.4% from Saturday.

How does it stack up against other major Hollywood releases in China?

According to the report, Project Hail Mary’s opening weekend gross is less than The Matrix 4‘s $7.4 million, Barbie‘s $8.1 million, and F1’s $9 million three-day opening weekend collections. It was tracking to earn between $7 million and $10 million on its three-day opening weekend in China. It has also collected $130k in pre-sales for today.

More about the film’s box office collections

It was released widely this weekend only, and with a $141 million global collection, the film has scored the biggest opening weekend for any movie released by Amazon MGM since its inception. In North America, the sci-fi flick collected $80.6 million, and internationally, its debut total is $60.4 million, including China’s $7.3 million debut. It is the biggest debut of 2026. Ryan Gosling starrer Project Hail Mary was released on March 20.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

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