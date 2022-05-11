Come 6 May, Amazon Prime Video will treat Keanu Reeves fans with the latest offering in the Matrix franchise. You can’t ignore this film if you have been hooked on the neo-noir narrative of fighting a corrupt system through the lens of Neo. The Matrix Resurrections, the fourth installment of the beloved sci-fi franchise, promises both old and new faces, and dives back into a world of warring sentient machines and humans, ‘Alice in the Wonderland’ rabbit holes, and that obvious helping of bullet-stopping, jaw-dropping action sequences.

If you are as hyped as we are about rediscovering Neo’s world of reality, the following reasons would make you sort your schedules for an uninterrupted nostalgic joyride!

1. The OGs are back, baby!

Most of us hardcore fans would whoop as we see a bearded, long-haired Keanu Reeves embalm his tried and tested John Wick persona with the charisma of Neo for the first time. Protecting humanity from the machines with his swag and style, we get to see Reeves’ sizzling chemistry with Carrie-Ann Moss’ character Trinity. Jada Pinkett Smith reprises her role of Niobe in a surprising look, and the villain we all love to hate, Agent Johnson played by Daniel Bernhardt, are all back!

2. New add-ons in the cast bump up the mystery

Aside from the OGs, The Matrix Resurrections also brings a new selection of talented faces who completely owned the screen with their characters. This includes Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, who’s reprising the role of Morpheus. Our sweet-faced Barnie a.k.a Neil Patrick Harris, who plays The Analyst, a not-so-sweet villain in the latest sequel. We also have global heartthrob Priyanka Chopra playing the role of a grown-up version of Sati, a child character in the past trilogy. Sounds intriguing.

3. The 90’s fashion is back with a millennial twist

Suave men in black fighting mid-air as time stops has been a visual treat of Matrix that never gets old. The use of Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC) costumes and bold statement sunglasses took the fashion world by storm in the late 90s and early 2000s. This time, the costumes have also been resurrected with a 2020’s twist. Watching a revived version of Neo’s coat, trinity’s jackets, and of course, the iconic Matrix sunglasses, will all be worth looking out for.

4. One half of the director duo is back in action

Lana and Lilly Wachowski, known for films V for Vendetta, Cloud Atlas, and Sense8, is the talented sister duo, who directed the initial Matrix trilogy. As explosively powerful as their series were, the duo took the world by storm after both of them came out as trans separately.

Lana has returned alone as the director for the latest installment. Let’s go for it and find out if there is a similarity in the film’s style and direction that has captivated its fans for so long.

5. The 4th flick impresses with nostalgic encounters

The franchise had achieved cult status after drawing from religious dialects and pop culture across the world, with the anime Ghost in the Shell’ remaining a strong influence for Matrix’s directors. It is a visual treat for all cine-lovers, with its gritty action sequences, special effects, charismatic characters, and the failsafe addition of nostalgia. For instance, you can’t help but stay amazed at the close combat sequence between a mature Neo and a young Morpheus.

So, log in to Amazon Prime Video on 6th May and let all the four Matrix flicks your imagination towards new directions as you are torn between choosing the blue pill, or red pill!

