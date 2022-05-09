Something about the Marvel Cinematic Universe attracts people from across the globe to enjoy their films. With over 25 movies, the franchise has not just created some of the best flicks but is a spectacle to behold. Avengers: Endgame, Avengers: Infinity War, Iron Man, Spider-Man trilogy, and many more MCU movies have offered fans with few memorable quotes.

While some stand as iconic, like “I Love You 3000,” “We are Groot,” and “Avengers, Assemble,” others are inspiring. That is why we bring you the top ten quotes from the franchise that is relevant both in the film and in real life.

“If you’re nothing without the suit, then you shouldn’t have it.”

Robert Downey Jr’s Tony Stark aka Iron Man offers this advice to Tom Holland’s Peter Parker in Spider-Man: Homecoming. Stark is Parker’s mentor when Tom made his Marvel debut.

It could be interpreted as that if you are nothing without the thing that defines you the most, then you shouldn’t be it.

“What is grief, if not love persevering?”

One of the most profound lines from Marvel’s WandaVision was when Vision talked about grief with Elizabeth Olsen’s character. What he says hits the heart as Wanda’s love for Vision stays strong even after he passes away.

“No man can win every battle, but no man should fall without a struggle.”

Another quote to live by! Peter Park says this in Spider-Man: Homecoming, and it can’t be more relatable. It tells us that we cannot win every battle, but it’s important to fight until you fall.

“You think life takes more than it gives, but not today. Today it’s giving us something. It is giving us a chance.”

Chris Pratt’s Star-Lord utters these words in Guardians of the Galaxy. The one who leads must motivate others and not force them, and that’s what his character does.

These heartfelt inspiring words are what you need to remind yourself to leap!

“I have nothing to prove to you.”

Hearing this line from Carol Danvers in Captain Marvel gave us chills! Brie Larson’s superhero is forced to prove herself to The Kree by Yon-Rogg. However, after the betrayal, she realises that she has nothing to prove to no one and can embrace her powers.

A lot of times one can feel that they need to prove themselves to their peers or others. But in the end, your actions will speak for themselves, you don’t have to!

“I can do this all day.”

Another Marvel quote that we think deserves to be on this list is this. Spoken by Chris Evans’ Captain American is more than just a “character-defining quote.” Just like Steve Rogers, who never quits, it inspires us to do the same.

“It’s an imperfect world, but it’s the only one we’ve got.”

The final Marvel quote is another one of Tony Stark’s lines. RDJ says this in Iron Man, and it is perhaps the most relatable word we have heard.

This world is our home, and it is not perfect. But that is all that we have and what we make of it matters.

