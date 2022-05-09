Jennifer Aniston reportedly is much happier after splitting up from her exes, Brad Pitt and Justin Theroux. The American sweetheart is adored by many across the globe. Her role as Rachel Green in the 90’s hit sitcom FRIENDS remains iconic to date. The actress has also won hearts through her marvellous performances in many comedy films like We’re the Millers, Murder Mystery, and more.

Advertisement

Recently, Aniston made the news after she and a few other Hollywood celebs like Zoe Saldana started to follow Johnny Depp on Instagram amidst his defamation trial against Amber Heard. Earlier Jason Momoa had done the same and netizens deemed it as showing support for the Pirates of the Caribbean actor.

Advertisement

Now, Jennifer Aniston is hitting the headlines after an insider has revealed that The Morning Show star has finally “found peace.” Jen has been married twice, first to Brad Pitt and then to Justin Theroux. As per Ok! Magazine, an insider has claimed that Jennifer felt better after ditching her “habit of putting other people’s happiness before her own.”

“Jen wants people to like her — and they do.” However, Aniston has finally found peace,” they said. “Getting rid of her toxic exes has definitely helped her find her happy place,” the source continued. They also said that Jennifer Aniston is “such a yes-girl” that even after breaking up with Justin Theroux “she was still his biggest cheerleader and “was always calling him to check in.”

When it comes to Brad Pitt, Aniston, the insider said, “She told Brad that if he wants to talk, it has to be about happy stuff and that he can save the complaining for a professional.” “Jen still cares about Brad, but she’s no longer willing to be used as his dumping ground for his personal problems,” they added.

After being married to Brad Pitt and Justin Theroux, Jennifer Aniston doesn’t plan to tie the knot again. The actress is enjoying her single life. Meanwhile, previously, she opened up about her troubles with sleep-walking. Read more about that on Koimoi.

Must Read: Selena Gomez Gives An Insight Into The Qualification Of Her ‘Boyfriend’, Pokes Fun At Her Dating Age Range!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube