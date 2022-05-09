Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness has been in the theatres for three days and now achieved the fourth-highest opening weekend of the Marvel Cinematic Universe at the worldwide box office. The Benedict Cumberbatch starrer is the sequel to the 2016 flick that established the sorcerer in the MCU.

So far the news related to its box office collections has been nothing but good. From a thunderous start through the advance booking sales, to the preview and opening day numbers, all pointed the movie’s journey upwards. The question that ran across everyone’s mind is how well would it do when compared to Spider-Man: No Way Home.

Now, as per Deadline, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, which is dominating the box office, has garnered $450 million worldwide through its three-day weekend. This includes $185 million from the US and $265 million overseas. It is the second-best opening in the pandemic era, just after Spider-Man: No Way Home. While beating DC’ The Batman completely.

However, that is not the only record Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness has made. As per the report, it is also the fourth-highest opening gross for any MCU project. The first place is taken by Avengers: Endgame, followed by No Way Home and Avengers: Infinity War. The Benedict Cumberbatch starrer has done much-much better than its sequel though.

Other than travelling through the many multiverses and mentioning more details regarding it, like the fact that our dreams are a window to another reality, the movie introduced a new superhero, America Chavez.

America Chavez is played by Xochitl Gomez. Other than her and Benedict Cumberbatch, Elizabeth Olsen, Rachel McAdams, Benedict Wong, Chiwetel Ejiofor and more appear in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. It has a cameo of a few Marvel heroes, which is too soon to disclose yet. Have you watched the film?

