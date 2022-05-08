Elizabeth Olsen recently appeared in Benedict Cumberbatch’s ‘Doctor Strange In The Multiverse Of Madness’ and stole the show with her performance as ‘Wanda’. Now, all the Marvel fans would know that Wanda couldn’t stand Thanos because he took away the love of her life ‘Vision’. But do y’all know that Olsen and Josh Brolin have appeared in a film together titled ‘Oldboy’ in 2013 and had a steamy s*x scene which is now going viral on social media and netizens are reacting to it? Scroll below to watch the video.

Advertisement

And guess what? Not just these two Marvel stars were a part of ‘Oldboy’ but also Samuel L. Jackson aka our very own Nick Fury. The film was directed by Spike Lee and is available on Amazon Prime Video if y’all want to watch it.

Advertisement

The video starts with Samuel torturing Elizabeth Olsen and Josh Brolin which later leads to a hot s*x scene between the two actors. Take a look at the video here:

The s*x scene between Elizabeth Olsen and Josh Brolin was shared on YouTube in 2021 and is now going viral on social media. A user on YouTube reacted to their video and commented, “Now this….is multiverse of madness.” Another user commented, “Fun fact is that male actor played thanos and wanda be like you gave everything to me 😂😂” A third user commented, “He really did take everything from her.” A fourth user commented, “Thanos and wanda in alternate universe 😂🔥” A fifth user commented, “Dr Strange: I regret discovering the Multiverse.”

What are your thoughts on Elizabeth aka Wanda and Josh’s Thanos’ s*x scene from Oldboy? Tell us in the comments below.

Must Read: Johnny Depp Fans Share Rihanna’s ‘Beaten Up’ Photo Comparing To Amber Heard & Say “This Is What Real Abuse Looks Like”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube