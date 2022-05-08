Rihanna and Chris Brown’s relationship is one more example that you can be as successful as one can be in life and still be a part of an abusive relationship. RiRi never really spoke about the abuse she went through in her relationship with the rapper but her pictures from when the Loyal singer punched her in the face went viral on social media. Now, as Johnny Depp and Amber Heard are going through their defamation trial, Amber’s picture from the talk show is going viral where she appeared a day later concealing her wounds and netizens are now comparing it with the Umbrella singer’s abuse picture and calling it ‘this is what real abuse looks like.’ Scroll below to read the scoop.

Amid Johnny and Amber’s defamation trial, the social media is divided into two parts; their fans for obvious reasons believe their side of the story and are pouring so much love and support for them.

A Twitter user who happens to be a Johnny Depp supporter shared a picture of Rihanna and Amber Heard with a caption that read, “For those saying #IStandWithAmberHeard this is what real abuse looks like. Being “beaten within an inch of your life” and only having a Botox/filler bruise on your eye is NOT how you would look. #AmberHeardlsALiar”

For those saying #IStandWithAmberHeard this is what real abuse looks like. Being “beaten within an inch of your life” and only having a Botox/filler bruise on your eye is NOT how you would look. #AmberHeardlsALiar pic.twitter.com/yvkKSwKb3h — Jaxy (@jaclyn62372872) May 6, 2022

For those of you who don’t know, Amber appeared on The Late Late Show with James Corden after the next day of Johnny Depp’s abuse on her face and reportedly concealed her wounds with ‘heavy makeup’.

Talking about the same at the trial, the Aquaman actress said, “I got worried that I wouldn’t be able to hide the bruising and swelling. I iced it all night and the next day checked in the mirror to see if I could get away with it, meaning hiding it, so I could make an appearance. I gambled and thought maybe I could pull it off, I had my hair and makeup team come. They worked around it, meaning worked around the lesions on my head with the hair spray because that stings. They worked around the bruising by covering it with heavy makeup, heavier makeup than normal bruise covering makeup,” as reported by Dail Mail.

She continued and said, “I remember my lip was still bleeding and swollen so we did this really thick super heavy matte red lipstick and I remember very well at the time that we had no choice in colour, and that was one of my favourite colours to wear.”

What are your thoughts on netizens comparing Rihanna’s abuse with Amber Heard’s? Tell us in the comments below.

