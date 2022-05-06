With Amber Heard testifying in the Johnny Depp defamation trial, a lot is being revealed at the Virginia Court. There are new set of allegations and reactions that no one ever saw coming. In a latest statement, the Aquaman actress shares reference to the actor’s affair with Kate Moss and allegations that he pushed her down the stairs. Scroll below for all the details.

Advertisement

For the unversed, Johnny dated Kate back in the 1990s. He was 31 years old at that time while the actress was just 20. They met via a mutual friend and struck chords in no time. Their love, affair and PDA was talk of the town. However, things got upside down pretty soon and JD even later took responsibility of their relationship going downhill.

Advertisement

Back in 1994, there were rumours that Johnny Depp trashed a hotel room while Kate Moss was inside it. He was even allegedly arrested for the same and paparazzi had pictures of the couple’s verbal brawl. However, he was later released after he paid for the damages.

Amber Heard had previously mentioned the Kate Moss romance but has now used it to prove Johnny’s violent nature. While her latest time on the stand, the actress recalled their violent fight back in 2015 where she allegedly struck him for the first-ever time.

Amber Heard claims that Johnny Depp called her a f*****g p***y and followed her up the staircase in anger. When things got violent, her sister Whitney had to step in. “She threw herself in the line of fire. She was trying to get Johnny to stop. Her back was to the staircase, and Johnny swings at her … I don’t hesitate and wait, I instantly think of Kate Moss and stairs,” added the actress.

“I, for the first time, hit him, square in the face. And he didn’t push my sister down the stairs. Up to that point in our relationship, I hadn’t even landed one on Johnny. Johnny looked stunned and then laughed at me, and then lunges at me again,” Amber continued.

She was referencing to claims that she had heard multiple people say that Johnny Depp had pushed Kate Moss down the stairs. The actress had even mentioned this during the 2020 libel trial.

Meanwhile, Johnny Depp’s attorney has released a statement and called Amber Heard’s statements at the stand, a “performance of her life.”

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more Hollywood updates!

Must Read: Urfi Javed Reacts To Accusations Of Copying Kendall Jenner, Zendaya & Others: “Kaunsa Aisa Indian Designer Hai Jo Nahi Karta Hai Copy”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube