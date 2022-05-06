Urfi Javed who is creating a lot of buzz lately became an overnight sensation after her stint in Bigg Boss OTT. Soon after coming out of the show, the actress remained in the news for her quirky fashion choices. However, she often gets trolled for her unique dresses but the actress handles every situation like a pro. In a recent interview, Urfi speaks about the same and reveals her reaction to people calling her out for copying the style of Hollywood beauties Zendaya and Kendall Jenner.

Before participating in Karan Johar hosted reality show, the actress was part of daily soaps like Bade Bhaiyya Ki Dulhania, Chandra Nandini, Bepannaah, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Kasautii Zindagii Kay and many more.

In a conversation with News18, Urfi Javed was asked about one of her looks being compared with Spider-Man actress Zendaya, the actress shares, “To be honest, I do not want to be compared with anyone. I am just being myself. Yes, I do take inspiration, sorry copy hi keh lo, copy karti hoon main. But, theek hai yaar, kaun nahi karta hai copy. Kaunsa aisa Indian designer hai jo nahi karta hai copy… (Say copy, I do copy people. But it’s okay, who doesn’t? Which Indian designer doesn’t copy?).”

“Because things are not available to people like us, and I love fashion. I love Zendaya, so being compared to her or Kendall Jenner is not a bad thing. I love both of them,” Urfi Javed adds.

When asked how she handles online criticism, Urfi Javed says, “That’s the thing, I do not have to handle it. Why should I handle it? It’s not for me to reply to anyone who doesn’t like me. If you don’t like me, good for you. People don’t even like their own kids, how they are supposed to like me? I cannot expect everyone to like me. I don’t care much about people liking me or not.”

Talking about Farah Khan Ali’s comment on her dress and her response to her remarks, the actress shares, “I just felt that it was very uncalled for. Very unnecessary. Terms like distasteful or cheap or whatever, they say, it just shows that you have a sense of entitlement within you. That’s why you think that you are so tasteful that you can say other people are distasteful. Whatever others are doing is distasteful because you think you are tasteful enough. But who gave you the right to do that? Who made you to judge of it?”

“I know what’s my journey. I know what struggles I’m going through. I know how many difficulties I’m enduring every day to be where I am. You have all the rights actually to call me whatever you want, then clearly I have all the rights to defend myself. So, be prepared for that. I love peace but if a b**ch is gonna come at me I’m gonna give it back to her,” adds Urfi Javed.

