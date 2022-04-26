Our day isn’t over till we see Urfi Javed giving us fashion goals every day. The beauty never misses a chance to grab headlines with her bold fashion sense and choices, and she’s here yet again with a controversial outfit. Urfi donned a white cut-out dress flashing her cleavage and thighs and netizens are yet again having a field day trolling her on social media. Scroll below to take a look at her outfit.

Urfi never fails to make an impression with her bold fashion outfits on social media and her fans. No matter how much you troll her, hate her or love her, she’s here to stay and is doing pretty well for herself. Also, we really appreciate the beauty designing her own outfits and pulling it off like a boss babe.

Today, Urfi Javed stuns in a white cut-out dress flaunting her cleavage and thighs with a high front slit on her dress and styled it with pink tie-up chunky heels. She donned her usual makeup with kohl winged eyes, bright pink lips and flushed cheeks with loads of highlighter on it.

For hair, she opted for sleek box braids in the front and open hair at the lengths. Take a look at Urfi Javed’s picture here:

We really like how she carries herself every single day.

Reacting to her picture, a user on Instagram commented, “Chhoti bacchi ho kya😂😂😂😂😂” Another user commented, “I choose white in the chess !! Let’s plaayyyyy” A third user commented, “Iss ki dress designer kaun hai yaar?? Maine sare sade hue tamatar sambhal ke rakhe hai.” A fourth user commented, “Isey pehle koi chalna aur kapde pehenna sikha de 😂”

What are your thoughts on Urfi Javed’s outfit for the day? Tell us in the comments below.

